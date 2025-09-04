We’re just days away from the kickoff of the New York Giants 2025 season as they take on the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Expectations for the Giants vary wildly. Some believe they’ll be among the league’s worst teams, while others feel their offseason additions will make them one of the NFL’s surprise stories.

We’ll find out shortly if Big Blue represents boom or bust, but for now, here are the top 10 questions that will determine the franchise’s fate.

Can Russell Wilson Still Play at High Level at 36?

New York signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract in March to help lead the franchise back to respectability. In seven of his 13 seasons, Wilson has maintained better than a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and recorded five seasons with at least 31 touchdown passes.

Questions remain whether he can still perform at a high level at 36, especially considering he’s on his third team in three years.

How Long Will Wilson’s Leash Be Before Jaxson Dart Takes Over?

The Giants a brutal schedule, and if the team or Wilson struggles early, it’s only a matter of time before Jaxson Dart assumes control. Dart impressed during the preseason and earned the backup role behind Wilson.

Beyond winning games, the Giants’ most important objective is developing their rookie quarterback. If New York stumbles in the first month, the question becomes when — not if — Dart takes over as starter.

Will Abdul Carter Meet Hefty Expectations?

Despite not playing a regular season snap, many already consider third overall pick Abdul Carter among the league’s elite edge rushers. He’s the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and represents a key reason New York should boast one of the NFL’s best front sevens.

Those are lofty expectations for a rookie, but if he delivers, the G-Men could find themselves in playoff contention.

Can Malik Nabers Reach All-Pro Status With Improved QB Play?

Malik Nabers provided one of the few bright spots in 2024. The former LSU receiver set a franchise record for receptions and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

He accomplished this despite subpar quarterback play. With a dramatically improved quarterback room, can he elevate his game to All-Pro level and enter the conversation as a top-three receiver?

Will Injuries Once Again Derail The Season?

NFL injuries are inevitable, but the Giants consistently rank near the top in games missed by key players. Last season alone, Nabers, Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, Kayvon Thibodaux, Jermaine Eluemunor and Bobby Okereke all missed significant time.

Whether their core players can stay healthy will largely determine New York’s success.

Can Run Defense Reach League Average?

While the pass rush should be elite, run defense remains a glaring concern. Under Brian Daboll’s three seasons as head coach, the unit has ranked 27th, 29th, and 27th respectively.

In his second season as defensive coordinator, can Shane Bowen devise the right scheme to elevate the run defense to middle-of-the-pack status?

Will Deonte Banks Or Cor’Dale Flott Emerge As Reliable Second Corner?

The position battle between Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott has remained deadlocked throughout the summer. The competition proved so tight that both players are listed as starters on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Whoever wins the job must perform consistently, as opposing quarterbacks will target that spot as a potential weakness in the secondary.

Will 2025 Draft Class Live Up To Expectations?

The Giants earned widespread praise for their 2025 draft class with the selections of Carter and Dart, but Sunday marks the real evaluation when games matter. If New York hopes to exceed their projected win total, this rookie class must make an immediate impact.

How Much Will Last Year’s Draft Class Improve In Year Two?

Last year’s draft class also received high marks and delivered despite 2024’s disappointing results. Beyond Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Theo Johnson, Tyler Nubin, and Dru Phillips all flashed promising futures.

Players typically make their biggest leap from Year One to Year Two. It will be fascinating to see how much the 2024 class elevates their play in 2025.

What Will Ownership Consider A Successful Season?

The answer may not emerge until season’s end, but ownership’s assessment will determine Daboll and Joe Schoen’s futures. If expectations aren’t met, wholesale personnel changes could follow this offseason.