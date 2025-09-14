NFL Week 2 in the 2025 football season featured quite a few wildly entertaining shootouts as 18 teams scored 20 or more points, and 10 of those teams posted 30 or more this week. With so many standout performances from the matchups this week, which were the best of the best? We look to answer that with our rundown of the 10 biggest NFL Week 2 winners.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

After a dismal showing in a 17-13 division loss to the 49ers last week, there was already quick second-guessing about whether Sam Darnold would be able to match his Pro Bowl play with the Vikings in Seattle. While he wasn’t perfect (two INTs) Darnold looked much more like the player Seahawks fans expected. The former first-round pick hit on 22 of his 33 passes, threw for nearly 300 yards and two TDs as he led he helped his team put 31 points on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

No Joe Burrow, no problem, because the Bengals have the best receiver on the planet right now, Ja’Marr Chase. The superstar QB was knocked out of the game early, and Jake Browning was thrust into the starting role. And he nearly threw them into a loss with three INTs. However, the triple crown winner was the backup’s go-to all day as tallied 14 catches, 165 yards, and a TD. Cincy doesn’t beat the Jaguars on Sunday without Chase.

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

The Giants’ loss on Sunday should not at all fall on Russell Wilson. Yes, the Seahawks legend threw an interception in overtime that set up a win for the Cowboys. But he did everything to win that game twice. The future Hall of Famer turned back the clock by throwing for 450 yards and three TDs while connecting on 30 of 41 passes. Wilson was amazing on Sunday and quieted the Jaxson Dart chatter for a few weeks.

Jared Goff and Detroit Lions Offense

After putting up just 13 points in their first regular-season game without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, there were fears that the days of the electrifying Lions offense were gone. Not so fast. With Johnson watching on the other sideline, Jared Goff and the Detroit offense put up an offensive display. Dropping 511 total yards and 52 points on division rivals, the Bears. The Lions offense is alive and well.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins didn’t get the win on Sunday, but the offense showed it can be a passing problem for opponents. After posting just eight points against the Colts last week, the unit tallied 27 points, and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill led the way. The QB hit on 26 of 32 for 315 yards and two TDs, while the receiver reeled in 109 yards. After trade speculation intensified this week, the pass catcher and his offense got the big day they needed.

Bryon Young, Los Angeles Rams

Rams linebacker Byron Young played a big role in making NFL Week 2 for rookie QB Cam Ward and a long day. No. 0 had four solo tackles, a pair of sacks, and two tackles for loss. Young led a solid defensive performance for LA this weekend.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

With Brock Purdy sidelined due to turf toe, former Patriots starting QB Mac Jones got a chance to help salvage his career with a start in NFL Week 2. And on Sunday, he made a case for why he can still be a solid starter in the league. In the 49ers offense, the former first-round pick threw for 279 yards, three TDs, and no INTs in a 26-21 win over the Saints. With the run game not offering much, Jones saved San Francisco from a bad upset loss this weekend.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ offense is one of the best in the league. However, even reigning MVP Josh Allen has off days. Fortunately, they have a good, reliable back in James Cook. The RB keyed a dominant 30 to 10 win over the Jets as he rumbled to 132 yards and two TDs, and burst for a 44-yarder. The Buffalo offense is a balanced unit that can still win even when its superstar struggles.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans can knock many of the decisions Jerry Jones has made as general manager; however, it sure seems like he got it right with kicker Brandon Aubrey. The 30-year-old former soccer player has one of the biggest legs in the game and proved it again with a massive 64-yarder to send their game against the Giants into overtime. Then he kicked the game winner, his fourth of the day in OT. The Cowboys would have suffered a bad loss at home if not for Aubrey.