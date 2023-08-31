NFL won’t punish Tyreek Hill for marina incident

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL said Thursday it will not take action against Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill over an alleged assault at a Miami marina back in June.

News reports at the time of the incident said Hill allegedly struck a marina employee during a disagreement on June 18. Police investigated but no charges were filed. Attorneys for both sides released a joint statement in July announcing that the situation had been resolved.

Hill told reporters earlier this summer that he was not concerned about a potential punishment or suspension from the league. He said his only focus was on the upcoming season.

“When I’m able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day,” Hill said. “So that’s the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I’m blessed and grateful for that, and I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that.”

Hill, 29, is entering his second campaign with the Dolphins after playing his first six years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He posted career highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) and scored seven touchdowns in 17 games last season.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, Hill has career totals of 598 catches for 8,340 yards and 63 touchdowns in 108 games (90 starts).

–Field Level Media