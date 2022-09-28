NFL uniforms to include international flair in Weeks 4, 5

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

More than 200 NFL players, coaches and executives will recognize their heritages by wearing the flag of their nationality over the next two weeks.

Players have the option to wear a decal of the flag of another country on their helmets, alongside the American flag, provided they lived there for at least two years or have a parent or grandparent born there, the league said Wednesday. Coaches and executives will wear a pin on their game-day attire.

The NFL will be on the international stage the next two weeks as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints meet Sunday in London. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will square off in the same city in Week 5.

“The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game.”

More than 50 countries and territories will be represented.

Among the players to wear a foreign flag will be receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, whose helmet will bear the flag of Germany.

“My mom is from Germany, so having German grandparents, speaking German, every summer the heritage and culture has been a part of my whole life. I’m half German. It’s a part of me. I love it,” he said. “In my young career, I have already been amazed to see the influence my culture and heritage has had and I’m excited to continue to see the German representation have an impact within our game.”

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is among the coaches will wear a flag pin. He will celebrate his Croatian heritage.

–Field Level Media