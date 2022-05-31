4 NFL trades we could see before training camp

NFL trades have been a major storyline thus far this offseason with a ton of big-name players being moved. That includes the likes of star quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan.

With training camp quickly approaching and now that the calendar has officially turned to the summer, we’re expecting a few more trades to go down. Will Baker Mayfield land somewhere? What about enigmatic San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

Perhaps, contract stalemates will force other teams to make some deals. Below, we look at four NFL trades we could see before training camp.

Related: Ranking the top QBs in the NFL

Baker Mayfield trade to the Seattle Seahawks

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s brass would love for us to believe that Drew Lock can be the answer under center after the team traded Wilson. For some reason, general manager John Schneider and Co. also believe that Geno Smith could be the answer if Lock struggles. That’s a whole lot of hilarious.

Linked to a potential Mayfield trade earlier in the offseason, Seattle might kick the tires on this possibility after seeing what Lock and Smith have to offer during mandatory OTAs (very little). And in reality, he’s better than both.

Baker Mayfield stats (2020): 63% completion, 3,563 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT, 95.9 QB rating

While Mayfield struggled this past season, there’s a belief that wholesale injuries had to do with that. Now that he has no future in Cleveland following the blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade, something should happen on this front. Seattle could probably land the still-young 27-year-old signal caller fir a mid-round pick if it picked up half of his $18.86 million salary for next season.

Related: Ideal Kenny Moore trade destinations

Kenny Moore contract issue leads to trade to the Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the Indianapolis Colts paying Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason, another cover guy with the team is not too happy. That comes in the form of Kenny Moore who held out of voluntary off-season activities recently. Moore, 26, is not happy about his current contract that pays him an average of $8.33 million per season. For good reason.

Kenny Moore stats (2021): 102 tackles, 13 passes defended, four interceptions, 86.9 QB rating allowed

As one of the top slot guys in the NFL, Moore would have a ton of interest on the trade block. It’s in this that the Eagles make a ton of sense. They are going all in to unseat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. They have a need in the slot with Avonte Maddox struggling in that role (76% completion mark allowed in 2021). Philadelphia can offer up Maddox and a second-round pick to pry Moore from the Colts.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings heading into the summer

Diontae Johnson lands with the Chicago Bears

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another player who is not happy with his current deal, Johnson could hold out of training camp for a new contract in Pittsburgh. A third-round pick in 2019, he’s coming off a 2021 campaign that saw the former Toledo star record 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s certainly underpaid in the grand scheme of things.

Diontae Johnson contract: 4 years, $4.28 million; free agent after 2022 season

In lieu of a retooling Steelers team paying Johnson top-end cash, they move him to a wide receiver-needy Bears squad for a nice bounty. That would likely include a second-round pick in 2023 and a young player.

From Chicago’s perspective, this would make a ton of sense. The team needs to find young quarterback Justin Fields more weapons after the investment it has made in him. Johnson would provide that in more ways than one.

Related: Jimmy Garoppolo and the NFL’s highest-paid QBs

Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the Carolina Panthers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

As far as NFL trades go, this might make sense for both sides. While recent reports indicate that Carolina has no interest in trading for Garoppolo, there’s absolutely no reason to believe embattled head coach Matt Rhule is comfortable heading into Week 1 with Sam Darnold as his starting quarterback. Darnold was atrocious last season. Rhule could be out of a job if the Panthers struggle in 2022. Garoppolo would be a major upgrade in the QB room.

The finances could actually work out here, too. The San Francisco 49ers would take on half of Darnold’s $18.86 million salary for next season. He’d then come in as Trey Lance’s top backup in Northern California.

As for the Jimmy Garoppolo contract situation, he’d sign an extension with Carolina to lower that $24.2 million cap hit for 2022. In return, the Panthers offer up a conditional third-round pick to make this work.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors