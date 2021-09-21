NFL to host International Combine in London

Oct 13, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL plans to host the International Combine in London on Oct. 12.

Up to 50 players will attend the invitational scouting showcase at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We are excited to host the International Combine in London next month,” Damani Leech, NFL Chief Operating Officer of International, said in a news release. “Through the event, we hope to discover new talent, create more global exposure of the game and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level.”

Athletes will be evaluated for a potential spot in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

