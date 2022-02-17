NFL to reportedly evaluate taunting penalty frequency this offseason

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When the NFL announced it would enforce the taunting penalty before the 2021 season, many fans and players feared referees would go overboard with the penalty. The fears proved to be justified and it will reportedly lead to an important revisiting of NFL rules this offseason.

While the rulebook always had rules regarding taunting, enforcement of the penalty was extremely rare. However, a 2020 season that saw Tyreek Hill and many other NFL stars celebrate in an opponents’ face led to a crackdown.

According to NFLpenalties.com, a taunting penalty was called 43 times this season. With each offense costing a team 15 yards and resulting in a significant fine, the flags proved costly to both teams and players.

While many around the game took issue with the volume of taunting calls, there was even more frustration with the inconsistent enforcement and the specific moments when a flag was thrown.

Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined $5,972 for a controversial targeting call in Week 9 that allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick the game-winning field goal, but many believe the referee was at fault for hip-checking the Bears’ linebacker. It was among many of the controversial taunting penalties called.

Fortunately, there is at least a chance things are changed in 2022.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL will be taking a closer look at the taunting penalty this offseason. Specifically, league officials are concerned that refs looked too hard for instances of taunting even if they weren’t there.

It’s important to remember that many NFL owners and coaches favored an enhanced focus on the taunting penalty. However, referees taking it too far could lead to things being scaled back next season with players getting a little more freedom to celebrate big plays. If changes are made, players across the league will have something new to get excited about next season.