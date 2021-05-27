NFL suspends offensive tackle Jared Veldheer six games

January 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (68) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer reacted to reports he was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season.

The reports did not indicate a reason for the suspension, but Veldheer released a statement on Twitter indicating it was for a prescription steroid he is taking due to a low testosterone level.

“I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T (Likely caused from pituitary damage suffered from repeated blows to the head). I recommend this to any veteran who is struggling with post football issues,” Veldheer wrote. “… Would love to talk more about it.”

Another statement attributed to Veldheer and posted by NFL Network indicated that the veteran, who turns 34 next month, plans to retire.

Veldheer started 114 of his 121 games with the Oakland Raiders (2010-13), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17), Denver Broncos (2018), Green Bay Packers (2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2020).

Veldheer nearly made history last season as the first player to compete for two different teams in the playoffs.

After he saw action for Indianapolis in a wild-card loss at Buffalo, the Packers signed him off the Colts’ practice squad. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list prior to Green Bay’s divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams.

