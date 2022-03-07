NFL sets 2022 salary cap north of $208 million

Feb 8, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; An NFL official Wilson Duke football with the Super Bowl LVI logo is seen at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL salary cap will increase by more than 14 percent next season, according to a report from ESPN.

The league’s salary cap for 2022 will be set at $208.2 million, considerably higher than last season’s figure of $182.5 million. The 2021 salary cap was lower than the previous year’s cap of $198.2 million because of lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to announcing a higher salary cap, the NFL set franchise-tag salaries by position:

Quarterbacks: $29.703 million

Running backs: $9.57 million

Wide receivers: $18.419 million

Tight ends: $10.931 million

Offensive linemen: $16.662 million

Defensive ends: $17.859 million

Defensive tackles: $17.396 million

Linebackers: $18.702 million

Cornerbacks: $17.287 million

Safeties: $12.911 million

Kickers and punters: $5.22 million

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to assign franchise tags to players.

–Field Level Media