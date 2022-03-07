fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 7, 2022

NFL sets 2022 salary cap north of $208 million

Sportsnaut
Feb 8, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; An NFL official Wilson Duke football with the Super Bowl LVI logo is seen at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 8, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; An NFL official Wilson Duke football with the Super Bowl LVI logo is seen at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL salary cap will increase by more than 14 percent next season, according to a report from ESPN.

The league’s salary cap for 2022 will be set at $208.2 million, considerably higher than last season’s figure of $182.5 million. The 2021 salary cap was lower than the previous year’s cap of $198.2 million because of lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to announcing a higher salary cap, the NFL set franchise-tag salaries by position:

Quarterbacks: $29.703 million
Running backs: $9.57 million
Wide receivers: $18.419 million
Tight ends: $10.931 million
Offensive linemen: $16.662 million
Defensive ends: $17.859 million
Defensive tackles: $17.396 million
Linebackers: $18.702 million
Cornerbacks: $17.287 million
Safeties: $12.911 million
Kickers and punters: $5.22 million

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to assign franchise tags to players.

–Field Level Media

Share: