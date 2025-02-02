NFL rumor reveals what Tee Higgins will cost New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders or Washington Commanders in free agency

Tee Higgins could be on the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders free agency wish list this spring. And a new report has revealed the massive sum of money it will take to land his services.

Over his first five seasons in the league, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has evolved into one of the best young receivers in the NFL. Unfortunately, for Cincy, he is set to become a free agent this offseason. And they already have huge contractual investments in quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

While the Bengals would love to keep him, it doesn’t make fiscal sense for them to do so. That is why he is expected to be playing elsewhere in 2025 and franchises like the Patriots, Raiders, and Commanders are likely to be suitors. All three franchises will have a solid chunk of cap space this offseason. And could use a big upgrade to their wide receiver rooms.

Well, this weekend ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed what he is hearing about the potential asking price. And it would mean making the 26-year-old one of the highest-paid receivers in the game.

Patriots, Raiders, or Commanders will have to pay Tee Higgins $30 million per season

“The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ market is $30 million per season. And the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he’ll hit or clear the over,” Fowler wrote. “The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith’s three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range. Based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help.”

If the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, or Washington Commanders sign Higgins for $30 million this spring, it could tie him for the fourth-highest-paid receiver in the league. Only AJ Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson may be paid more annually.

Tee Higgins contract (Projection): Four years, $120 million

The three clubs are projected to have the most cap space (via Spotrac) heading into NFL free agency.

