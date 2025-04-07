NFL rumors: Insider gives update and timeline on when Aaron Rodgers joins Steelers with Vikings out of the mix

A notable NFL insider offered up a major update on the latest in talks between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Minnesota Vikings no longer in the picture.

Rodgers seemed to have the Steelers right where he wanted them. After two very disappointing seasons with the New York Jets, the future Hall of Famer hit the open market for the first time in his career. However, instead of jumping at the first good opportunity he got, Rodgers has been very patient.

Over the last few weeks, every team looking for a veteran signal caller has added their likely starter for 2025. Except for one, the Steelers. They are not in a position to take a top QB prospect in this month’s NFL Draft, so Rodgers is by far the best veteran quarterback available. Yet, the four-time MVP seems to prefer joining the Vikings, and they have a need for a veteran quarterback.

Having two potential horses in the race allows Rodgers to make a decision at his own pace and potentially squeeze all the money and incentives he could out of Pittsburgh. But it looks like the Steelers are bidding against themselves.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport claimed on The Pat McAfee Show, “I would say the Vikings are as out as they could be right now on Aaron Rodgers. I’d be very surprised if he waited until after the draft, and it wasn’t the Steelers. But I haven’t been able to nail down if he’s for sure playing.”

Pittsburgh Steelers the only option left for Aaron Rodgers?

With the Vikings no longer a real option in the Rodgers sweepstakes, where does that leave talks with the Steelers? On Monday, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered an update on discussions.

Schultz claims that the two sides are in agreement on a contract that would likely pay Rodgers around $30 million per season. Money is not the holdup in talks. People around the league and even the Steelers owner, Art Rooney, expect a deal to get done. Furthermore, he met with no other teams except the Steelers and even had a throwing session with new receiver DK Metcalf.

All signs point to a deal getting done. The cutoff for Pittsburgh seems to be in the days before the NFL Draft. If they don’t get a decision for the NFL legend, they will likely pivot to addressing the QB spot in the annual event.

