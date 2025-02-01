NFL insider reveals surprising contract projection for Sam Darnold despite late-season stumble

Sam Darnold was able to resurrect his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but did the last two weeks of the season cast a pall over his free agency payday?

Darnold, who was named a Pro Bowler for the first time, threw 35 touchdown passes and amassed 4,153 passing yards — both career highs — in Minnesota’s first 16 games of the season as he led the Vikings to a 14-2 record.

Heading into Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings were battling their NFC North rival for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. It was the biggest game of Darnold’s career, and he came up woefully short as the Lions steamrolled the Vikings, 31-9. Darnold completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards and no touchdowns, posting a passer rating of 55.5.

It got worse the following week in the Wild Card round when Darnold was sacked nine times, completing 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Vikings’ 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With Darnold now hitting free agency, how much should he expect on the market? One top NFL insider has provided an intriguing number.

Related: Minnesota Vikings insider speculates on Sam Darnold’s trade value

NFL insider predicts massive payday for Sam Darnold

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano projects that Darnold will receive a three-year, $120 million contract, with $75 million guaranteed in free agency. That would tie him for 15th among quarterbacks in average annual value.

The Vikings are potentially interested in bringing Darnold back despite selecting J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy missed his entire rookie year due to a season-ending knee surgery.

“They could franchise-tag him (roughly $40 million) with the intent of keeping him or possibly trading him, but odds are the market is going to offer Darnold more than Minnesota can afford,” Graziano reports. “The Raiders, Giants, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans and Saints are among the teams that either will or could find themselves looking for a new quarterback this offseason.”

Graziano believes the Vikings will allow Darnold to hit the market and expects he will receive a contract similar to the three-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield received from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With several teams looking for short-term solutions at quarterback for 2025, Darnold should have numerous suitors lined up.

Related: NFL insider makes surprising prediction where Sam Darnold will play in 2025