NFL reporter reveals potential cost of Brock Purdy contract extension for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers roster underwent major changes early this offseason in anticipation of a Brock Purdy contract extension. While a deal still hasn’t been agreed to, it’s becoming more evident just how much a long-term deal will cost the 49ers.

Thanks to Purdy’s contract, San Francisco has fielded one of the best NFL rosters in the last three years. As the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s been one of the lowest-paid players in football, with the best bargain contract among starting quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy stats (ESPN): 3,864 passing yards, 20-12 TD-INT, 8.5 ypa, 65.9% completion rate, 96.1 QB rating, 31 sacks taken in 15 games

The 25-year-old quarterback is now entering the last year of his rookie deal and is eligible for NFL free agency in 2026. However, San Francisco has committed to signing him to a long-term deal before he can reach the open market and the two sides have engaged in negotiations this offseason.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the 49ers opened negotiations with a multi-year deal worth $45 million per season. It was a starting point in contract talks and would’ve made Purdy the 13th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. In the weeks since, the AAV on Purdy’s extension has skyrocketed.

Florio writes that all signs point toward Purdy now landing a deal worth at least $50 million annually. Even a $50 million AAV would make Purdy the 11th-highest-paid NFL quarterback. However, it’s possible the final cost winds up being higher as San Francisco has stated it views him as a top-10 quarterback.

Brock Purdy contract (Spotrac): $5.265 million base salary, $5.284 million cap hit in 2025

At a minimum, Purdy’s future average annual salary will be at least $45 million more per season than the 49ers are paying him in 2025. It captures why the roster had to be overhauled this offseason, with the club moving on from multiple starters and fan favorites.

The lingering question is how Purdy performs without numerous All-Pro offensive weapons around him. While some around the league have believed Purdy was a benefactor of an elite supporting cast, San Francisco is prepared to pay him like a star quarterback capable of carrying the offense.