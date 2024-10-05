NFL teams could start calling about availability of a five-time Pro Bowl WR

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL teams are currently trying to put their best trade offers together for Davante Adams. The New York Jets appear to be the frontrunners, which would allow Adams to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, but this time in the Big Apple instead of in Green Bay.

Yet, Adams can only land with one team, and there’s more than one franchise with a need for a top receiver before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline expires. So, for all the teams that want Adams but come up short in their pursuit, there’s another big-name wideout who could become available.

Amari Cooper could become next-best WR available ahead of NFL trade deadline

Davante Adams is the best wide receiver on the trade block right now. But soon enough, another Pro Bowl wideout could become available if teams are willing to stay patient.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper could eventually be had for the right price, but likely only if the Browns’ season spirals out of control.

“Do I think the Browns are shopping him right now? No. But he’s got a very attractive salary because when they re-worked his deal this offseason, only $1.2 million is on the books, base salary. So I do expect teams to at least call” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Amari Cooper

The Browns are 1-3 this season, and Cooper is in the last year of his contract, which could make him one of the most popular trade candidates over the next few weeks. In addition to Cooper, Fowler also mentioned Carolina’s Diontae Johnson and Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins as other potential trade candidates for teams in need of another wideout.

