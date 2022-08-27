NFL roundup: Panthers’ Sam Darnold injures ankle in win

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes before his backup, Sam Darnold, was carted off with an ankle injury as the Panthers beat the visiting Buffalo Bills 21-0 on Friday in both teams’ preseason finale.

Mayfield went 9 of 15 for 89 yards and hit D’Onta Foreman and Shi Smith with scoring passes during his four series.

Darnold scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Panthers (2-1) in the third quarter before he was hurt on an incomplete pass. Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on Darnold’s left ankle, which turned awkwardly. Carolina coach Matt Rhule later said Darnold likely didn’t suffer a fracture but that more tests were forthcoming.

Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Bills (2-1) with Josh Allen sitting out, and he went 8 of 13 for 46 yards and an interception.

Cowboys 27, Seahawks 26

Ben DiNucci’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot with 4:07 remaining lifted host Dallas to a win over Seattle.

Will Grier threw two scoring passes for the Cowboys (2-1), who didn’t play starting QB Dak Prescott. Grier completed 12 of 22 passes for 88 yards.

Drew Lock, who is battling Geno Smith to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks (0-3), was intercepted three times while throwing one scoring pass. He finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards. Smith was 3 of 6 for 43 yards.

Saints 27, Chargers 10

Mark Ingram II ran for two touchdowns as host New Orleans downed Los Angeles.

The Saints (1-2) got perfect performances from their top two quarterbacks, with Jameis Winston going 4-for-4 for 59 yards and Andy Dalton finishing 5-for-5 for 73 yards.

QB Justin Herbert didn’t play for the Chargers (0-3). Chase Daniel threw for 113 yards on 10-of-11 passing.

Raiders 23, Patriots 6

Zamir White and Brittain Brown each ran for a short touchdown as Las Vegas cruised to a win over visiting New England.

With quarterback Derek Carr sitting out for the Raiders (4-0), Chase Garbers paced the offense with 141 yards on 12-of-22 passing.

Mac Jones wound up 9 of 13 for 71 yards and an interception for the Patriots (1-2). Kevin Harris had four carries for 54 yards.

