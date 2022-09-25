NFL roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns Sunday as the Green Bay Packers handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-12 loss in Tampa, Fla.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts with an interception as Green Bay (2-1) won its second straight game after opening with a loss at Minnesota. The Packers’ defense made Rodgers’ scoring strikes stand up.

Green Bay shut down a short-handed opponent playing without three of its top receivers. Mike Evans was suspended for a game by the NFL after being ejected from last week’s 20-10 win in New Orleans, while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.

Brady connected on 31 of 42 throws for 271 yards and gave Tampa Bay (2-1) a chance to force overtime when he led an 89-yard touchdown drive from the Buccaneers’ 11 in the game’s last three minutes. Russell Gage caught a 1-yard score from Brady with 14 seconds left; however, a delay-of-game call pushed the Buccaneers back to the 7 for the two-point conversion. Brady rolled right and threw for Gage, but the pass was knocked away.

The Packers’ Allen Lazard recovered an onside kick to seal the outcome.

Dolphins 21, Bills 19

Tua Tagovailoa returned from a second-quarter injury scare, and Miami used a late goal-line stand to hold off Buffalo in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tagovailoa left the game with 2:19 left in the second quarter as the back of his head hit the turf on a shove from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. However, Tagovailoa returned for Miami’s first third-quarter possession. He finished 13-of-18 passing for 186 yards with one TD and no picks to lead the Dolphins (3-0).

Josh Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Bills (2-1). Allen threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal with 1:49 left in the game from the Miami 2.

Ravens 37, Patriots 26

Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another as Baltimore held off a late comeback attempt to defeat New England at Foxborough, Mass.

Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and had 107 yards on the ground on just 11 carries. Mark Andrews had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore (2-1).

New England (1-2) cut its deficit to 31-26 on Rhamondre Stevenson’s 1-yard rushing touchdown with 12:39 left, but the Patriots failed to convert a two-point conversion. They then turned the ball over on their next three possessions. After throwing an interception on the last drive of the game, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (321 yards, three interceptions, rushing touchdown) limped off the field with a left-ankle injury.

Eagles 24, Commanders 8

Philadelphia played stifling defense and recorded six first-half sacks on Washington quarterback Carson Wentz en route to a blowout win. Visiting Philadelphia (3-0) remained unbeaten and gained sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and led a second-quarter surge with three touchdown passes. DeVonta Smith finished with a career-best eight catches for 169 yards.

Washington (1-2) avoided a shutout by tackling Boston Scott in the end zone and recording a safety. Antonio Gibson later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Bears 23, Texans 20

Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning, 30-yard field goal as time expired, and Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns to boost host Chicago to a victory against Houston.

A Roquan Smith interception of Texans quarterback Davis Mills with 1:05 to play set Chicago up at the Houston 12-yard line. Smith had 16 tackles, including two for loss, to go with his interception.

Chicago (2-1) ran for 281 yards while limiting Houston to 92 on the ground. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a pair of field goals for the Texans (0-2-1), while Santos had three for the Bears.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17

Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left as Indianapolis stunned visiting Kansas City.

Ryan passed for 222 yards, and both his touchdown passes were to the rookie Woods. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 71 yards, and Michael Pittman Jr. caught eight passes for 72 yards for Indianapolis (1-1-1). The Colts possessed the ball for 8 minutes, 14 seconds on their decisive drive as they moved 76 yards on 16 plays.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Chiefs (2-1). Mahomes fell to 13-3 in 16 career September starts.

Bengals 27, Jets 12

Joe Burrow threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cincinnati over host New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

In leading Cincinnati (1-2) to its first win of the season, Burrow evenly distributed his passing attack. Tyler Boyd led the way with 105 yards and a touchdown, while Tee Higgins added five catches for 93 yards.

New York (1-2) struggled offensively as backup quarterback Joe Flacco had two interceptions and two lost fumbles to go with his 285 passing yards. Greg Zuerlein hit two field goals to briefly bring New York into first-half contention.

Titans 24, Raiders 22

Ryan Tannehill threw for a touchdown and ran for another in an early offensive surge, and Tennessee stopped visiting Las Vegas on a potential game-tying, two-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes for the victory.

Tannehill passed for 264 yards and Derrick Henry ran for 85 for the Titans (1-2), who built a 24-10 halftime lead and held on despite not scoring in the second half.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Mack Hollins for a 9-yard TD pass on fourth down with 1:14 remaining to get the Raiders (0-3) within two points. But Carr’s two-point pass intended for Darren Waller was deflected to the ground, assuring Tennessee’s first win of the season.

Jaguars 38, Chargers 10

James Robinson ran for 100 yards, including a 50-yard scoring dash early in the third quarter, and visiting Jacksonville (2-1) rolled to victory over injury-plagued Los Angeles (1-2) at Inglewood, Calif.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, while Zay Jones caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a score. Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr. also caught TD passes.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was 25 of 45 for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception while playing through a rib injury. Star defensive end Joey Bosa left in the first quarter with a groin injury and did not return for Los Angeles. Left tackle Rashawn Slater left in the third quarter with a biceps injury.

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown as Atlanta outlasted host Seattle for its first victory of the season.

Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Falcons (1-2). Mariota threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Drake London on third-and-7 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Geno Smith was 32-of-44 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks (1-2), who lost their second in a row.

Vikings 28, Lions 24

Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left as Minnesota rallied past Detroit in Minneapolis.

Cousins completed 24 of 41 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (2-1). Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries but suffered a shoulder injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

Jamaal Williams carried 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit (1-2), which let a 14-0 lead get away. Jared Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Rams 20, Cardinals 12

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, and the Los Angeles defense held Arizona to four field goals, leading to the Rams’ win in Glendale, Ariz.

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries, including a key 14-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Aaron Donald led the defense with two tackles for loss and a sack, the 100th of his NFL career.

Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards for Arizona (1-2) as the Rams improved to 2-1.

Panthers 22, Saints 14

Carolina let its defense do most of the work, including a touchdown for end Marquis Haynes Sr., on the way to beating visiting New Orleans in Charlotte, N.C.

Baker Mayfield threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. to help the Panthers (1-2) maintain their lead and cleanse some of the disappointment from two close losses to open the season. Sunday marked the Panthers’ first home victory since Week 2 of the 2021 season, also against the Saints.

New Orleans (1-2) didn’t score until the fourth quarter on Sunday.

