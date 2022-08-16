NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, Broncos cut Travis Fulgham

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players.

All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.

Becton sustained an avulsion fracture of the right kneecap during practice last week, and it will keep him out for the entire 2022 season. Becton dislocated the same kneecap and sprained his right MCL in Week 1 of 2021 and missed the rest of the season.

A first-round draft pick in 2020 as the Jets’ potential solution at left tackle, Becton entered training camp as the starting right tackle.

The Jets also released defensive end Tim Ward, cornerback Luq Barcoo, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and wide receiver Rashard Davis. Ward made 12 tackles and two pass breakups over 11 games for the Jets last season.

–The Denver Broncos waived five players, including former fifth-round selection Jamar Johnson and former Philadelphia Eagles leading receiver Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham was a surprise performer for the receiver-needy Eagles in 2020 and wound up playing 13 games with eight starts. He caught 38 passes for a team-high 539 yards and four touchdowns. But he barely saw the field with the Broncos last year, playing two offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in one game.

Johnson, a safety, played in just three games last season and solely on special teams. He was the 164th overall pick in 2021 out of Indiana.

Denver also said goodbye to running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis and tight end Rodney Williams.

–The Washington Commanders released former fourth-round draft pick Troy Apke, fellow cornerback De’Vante Bausby and guard Deion Calhoun.

Apke joined Washington in 2018 and played 50 games (nine starts) in the team’s secondary over four years. He has 68 career tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The Commanders also placed tight end Sammis Reyes and fullback Alex Armah on injured reserve. Reyes got 39 offensive snaps over 11 games (one start) last year, but was primarily a special teams contributor. He is the first NFL player born in Chile.

–The Eagles waived wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden and cornerback Jimmy Moreland with injury designations.

Mayden saw action in four games last season for Philadelphia and collected six tackles. Moreland, a part-time starter in Washington in 2019 and 2020, was trying to stick with his third team after playing the 2021 season for the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media