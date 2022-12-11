NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Credit: Chris Pedota-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished 18 of 27 for 169 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a score. The Giants (7-5-1) are 0-3-1 in their past four games.

Jones plunged in from the 1 to slice the deficit to 27-14 with 5:40 left in the third. Hurts responded with a 10-yard touchdown scamper for a 34-14 advantage with 1:41 remaining in the quarter. Sanders’ 40-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left to play gave the Eagles a 41-14 advantage, and Boston Scott added a 3-yard run for a 34-point lead with 3:09 left.

49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to fuel San Francisco to a victory over Tampa Bay in Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey and a 32-yard score to Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to help the 49ers (9-4) secure their sixth straight win.

Tom Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-7), who have lost two of their last three games. Russell Gage caught a carom off the hands of fellow Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin for an 8-yard score with 2:48 left in the third quarter for Tampa’s only points.

Bills 20, Jets 12

Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 47 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead Buffalo to a home victory over New York in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the defeat for the Jets (7-6), while playing through a second-half rib injury.

After both defenses dominated for most of the first half on a cold day with mixed precipitation, Buffalo (10-3) broke through just before halftime. The Bills took a 7-0 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox.

Bengals 23, Browns 10

Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati won its fifth consecutive game by dispatching visiting Cleveland.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown as the Bengals (9-4) halted a five-game skid against the Browns. Samaje Perine rushed for a score and Trenton Irwin had a long touchdown reception during Cincinnati’s second win in the past 10 meetings with Cleveland.

Logan Wilson racked up 17 tackles for Cincinnati. Joe Mixon rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries after missing the previous two games due to a concussion. Deshaun Watson passed for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his second game with Cleveland (5-8).

Cowboys 27, Texans 23

Dak Prescott threw for 284 yards and a touchdown and led a 98-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes to pace host Dallas to a come-from-behind win over Houston in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott’s late heroics — he was 6-for-7 on the final touchdown drive — helped the Cowboys overcome three turnovers, including two interceptions. Houston (1-11-1) has lost eight consecutive games.

Ezekiel Elliott ran 2 yards for the game-winning score with 41 seconds remaining. The touchdown put the Cowboys ahead for the first time since the second quarter as Dallas (10-3) won its fourth consecutive game to keep pace with Philadelphia in the NFC East race.

Lions 34, Vikings 23

Jared Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns as host Detroit prevented Minnesota from clinching the NFC North title outright.

DJ Chark caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Jameson Williams scored a 41-yard touchdown on his first NFL reception for the Lions (6-7), who have won five of their past six games.

Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (10-3), and Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 223 yards.

Ravens 16, Steelers 14

J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Baltimore to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Dobbins carried the ball 15 times to headline a Ravens offense that racked up 215 yards on the ground. Justin Tucker added three field goals, including a 30-yarder with 3:19 left to play that put the finishing touches on the victory for Baltimore (9-4).

Both starting quarterbacks were forced to exit the game due to concussion protocol. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett left late in the first quarter, and the Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, who was filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson, departed late in the third. The Steelers (5-8) cut their deficit to 16-14 with 2:30 remaining on Trubisky’s 10-yard scoring strike to Pat Freiermuth, but never had a chance to engineer a potential game-winning drive.

Jaguars 36, Titans 22

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth TD as visiting Jacksonville kept its slim playoff hopes alive with the victory over AFC South-leading Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn.

Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards, finding tight end Evan Engram 11 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The result improved Jacksonville to 5-8, two games behind Tennessee (7-6) in the division.

It was the third straight loss for the Titans, who got 121 rushing yards and a touchdown from Derrick Henry, who broke a string of four consecutive games under 100 yards. But he rushed for just 24 yards after the first quarter Sunday as Jacksonville took the Titans out of their game plan by scoring 26 consecutive points.

Chiefs 34, Broncos 28

Patrick Mahomes was 28-for-42 passing for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, Jerick McKinnon had seven catches for 112 yards and two scores and visiting Kansas City beat Denver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 74 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions for Kansas City (10-3). The Chiefs have won 14 straight against Denver. Russell Wilson was 23-for-36 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception before leaving in the fourth quarter with a concussion, and Jerry Jeudy had eight receptions for 73 yards and three TDs for the Broncos (3-10).

After falling behind 27-0, the Broncos started to come back. Josey Jewell intercepted Mahomes at the Kansas City 42-yard line. Four plays later, Wilson hit Jeudy on an 18-yard touchdown pass to get Denver on the board with 1:35 left in the first half. Wilson later connected with Jeudy again, this time from 5 yards, to make it 27-14 at halftime. Denver made it 27-21 when Wilson threw a 66-yard TD pass to Marlon Mack early in the third.

Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Carolina’s defense made several key plays as the Panthers won a road game for the first time in six tries this season, defeating Seattle.

Carolina (5-8) is within a game of the NFC South lead with a strong resurgence under interim coach Steve Wilks. Racking up 223 rushing yards was huge in the team’s latest success, with Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman both picking up 74 yards.

The Seahawks (7-6) have dropped three of their last four games and are losing the grip on an NFC playoff spot. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith couldn’t overcome a pair of first-half interceptions. He finished 21-for-36 with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns.

