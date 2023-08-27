NFL roundup: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut in win vs. Giants

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in his first action with the New York Jets in a 32-24 preseason victory over the New York Giants on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Taking preseason snaps for the first time since 2018, Rodgers played the first two possessions and finished 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

After Zach Wilson (11 of 18, 107 yards) took over for Rodgers, third-string QB Tim Boyle came on and was 9 of 11 for 107 yards, including a pair of TDs to Alex Erickson. On the other side of the ball, Brandin Echols returned an interception 67 yards for a Jets score.

Down 14-0 after the first quarter, the Giants (1-2) went to the half trailing 14-13 but couldn’t overtake the Jets (2-2) in the second half. Backup QB Tommy DeVito finished 19-of-29 passing with one touchdown and one interception and was sacked four times.

Chiefs 33, Browns 32

Harrison Butker’s second field goal, a 44-yarder with 1:48 remaining, provided the edge as Kansas City rallied to beat visiting Cleveland.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not play, but Browns starter Deshaun Watson did and went 5 of 10 for 92 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown to David Njoku. John Kelly Jr. later rushed 2 yards for a score as Cleveland (1-2-1) led 22-3 after the first quarter.

A third Chiefs quarterback, Chris Oladokun, threw an 11-yard TD pass to Matt Bushman in the third quarter to give the team a 30-29 lead. Cleveland’s Cade York answered with a 40-yard field goal for a 32-30 advantage with 4:19 left in regulation. Kansas City finished the preseason 2-1.

Bills 24, Bears 21

Josh Allen went 5 of 7 for 49 yards in his final tune-up before the start of the regular season and visiting Buffalo went on to a victory over Chicago.

Kyle Allen went 18 of 34 with 162 yards and a touchdown for the Bills (2-1), while Darrynton Evans rushed nine times for 65 yards and a score. Buffalo will travel to face the New York Jets in their season opener on Sept. 11.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had one last tune-up as well, completing 2 of 6 passes for 51 yards. PJ Walker and Tyson Bagent also saw time at quarterback for Chicago (1-2), with the trio combining to go 15 of 31 for 152 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Packers 19, Seahawks 15

Nate McCrary scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:56 remaining and Benny Sapp II intercepted a pass with 13 seconds left as Green Bay pulled off a victory over visiting Seattle.

Jordan Love was 9-of-15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Packers (2-1), while Alex McGough was 4 of 5 for 69 yards. Green Bay’s Emanuel Wilson had 17 carries for 49 yards, while McCrary rushed seven times for 24 yards.

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was 16 of 25 for 150 yards and a touchdown. Seattle QB Holton Ahlers led a late drive but could not deliver the victory after he was intercepted by Sapp in the end zone. The Seahawks went 2-1 in the preseason.

Cardinals 18, Vikings 17

David Blough and Clayton Tune combined to pass for 158 yards and a touchdown as Arizona used a second-half rally to defeat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Arizona’s Matt Prater made two field goals, including a 27-yarder with 6:20 remaining to put the Cardinals (2-1) ahead for good. Arizona’s defense recovered from a slow start to hold the Vikings (0-3) scoreless in the second half and to three points over the final three quarters.

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall was 16 of 27 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 2:28 remaining that would have given Minesota the lead.

Commanders 21, Bengals 19

Jake Fromm and Jacoby Brissett combined to throw for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington to a win over Cincinnati in Landover, Md.

The Commanders also rushed for 150 yards to cap their preseason at 3-0.

Trevor Siemian was 14-for-23 for 133 yards and an interception for the Bengals (0-2-1). Reid Sinnett threw a touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 6:29 remaining, but Cincinnati missed the two-point conversion.

Buccaneers 26, Ravens 20

Kyle Trask threw for 192 yards and a touchdown, and Chase McLaughlin made all four of his field-goal attempts as host Tampa Bay topped Baltimore.

Trask completed 19 of 31 passes for Tampa Bay (2-1). Josh Johnson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Laquan Treadwell to give the Ravens (1-2) a 7-0 lead with 11:16 left in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers scored 20 of the game’s next 23 points to take control.

Owen Wright drew the Ravens within 23-20 with a 2-yard rushing TD with 9:17 left in the game, but McLaughlin responded with a 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes left to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Jaguars 31, Dolphins 18

Three rushers found their way to the end zone as host Jacksonville beat Miami.

Travis Etienne Jr., D’Ernest Johnson and JaMychal Hasty each scored a rushing touchdown for Jacksonville (3-0), which accumulated 413 yards of total offense. C.J. Beathard and Trevor Lawrence each completed 8 of 10 passes, with Beathard throwing for a team-high 134 yards and a TD.

Miami’s Skylar Thompson threw for 135 yards on 15-for-24 passing, but he was intercepted twice. Tua Tagovailoa went 4-for-6 with 67 yards. Chris Brooks scored twice on the ground for the Dolphins (1-2).

Cowboys 31, Raiders 16

Will Grier threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead Dallas to a win over Las Vegas at Arlington, Texas.

Grier, the odd man in the Cowboys’ quarterback room after the Trey Lance trade, played the entire game. He completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and didn’t throw an interception. He rushed 10 times for another 53 yards. Dallas went 1-2 in the preseason.

Daniel Carlson connected on all three field-goal attempts — including a 62-yarder — for the Raiders, who finish their preseason 2-1. Damien Williams rushed for 54 yards on six carries and scored the lone Las Vegas TD.

Broncos 41, Rams 0

Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci combined for 353 passing yards and two touchdowns as Denver throttled visiting Los Angeles.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Tony Jones Jr. and Tyler Badie each rushed for 1-yard touchdowns, while Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards, including an 8-yard TD toss from Stidham. The Broncos (1-2) had lost their previous two preseason games.

While the Broncos’ offense totaled 494 yards, the defense limited the Rams (0-3) to just 88 passing yards and 159 total yards while notching a pair of interceptions and two sacks.

