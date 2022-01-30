NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes absurd first-half AFC Championship performance

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At one point during the regular season, many speculated that NFL defenses figured Patrick Mahomes out. Needless to say, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t get the message as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is tearing them apart in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes went to work immediately. Fresh off an incredible comeback in the Divisional Round over the Buffalo Bills, the confidence carried into Sunday’s AFC title bout. Mahomes delivered an 11-play, 84-yard drive and capped it off with a breathtaking, game-opening touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

When the Bengals only responded with a field goal, the All-Pro passer made them play. On the second drive, he delivered a 44-yard strike to Mecole Hardman. A few plays later, his unfathomable ability to evade pressure and throw on the move was on full display before he delivered a touchdown dart to Travis Kelce.

If the Bengals tried making adjustments after two drives, Mahomes didn’t notice. He covered 72 yards in under 5 minutes, capping it off with his third first-half touchdown pass.

Already delivering the perfect AFC Championship Game performance, Mahomes added to his absurd box score. Taking the field with 61 seconds left, he connected on 5-of-7 attempts for 64 yards and took the Chiefs down to the 1-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes stats (1st half vs CIN): 18-of-21, 220 passing yards, 3 TDs, 149.9 QB rating

While Kansas City couldn’t punch it into the end zone, Mahomes’ exceptional first-half passing clinic captured everyone’s attention across the NFL world.

Twitter reacts to Patrick Mahomes dominating in AFC Championship Game

Unfortunately, the Bengals left Patrick Mahomes with 1:05, which is five sets of 13 seconds each. So expect at least 15 points from the Chiefs here — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 30, 2022

oh mahomes is in jesus mode today — charles (bic fizzle stan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 30, 2022

Anyone trying to stop Patrick Mahomes from scoring. pic.twitter.com/dSngr43bvY — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) January 30, 2022

Mahomes on one today!! Sheesh! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 30, 2022

Imagine what this would look like if the league hadn't figured out Mahomes. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 30, 2022

I’m trying to figure out how Texas Tech never won anything with Mahomes cause… — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 30, 2022

The Patrick Mahomes game plan pic.twitter.com/3a3uXDE1rw — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes now has 11 passing TD this postseason.



That's already tied for the most ever by any QB in a single postseason in NFL history.



He's done it in less than 2.5 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2022

Well…Chiefs going back to the Super Bowl. This game is over. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has more TD passes than he has incompletions…



He’s on another level 😳 pic.twitter.com/MPH6jv3YV5 — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2022