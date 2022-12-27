NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday.

The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, have reduced the discipline assessed to Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi, respectively, from one-game suspensions to fines of $50,000 for Gregory and $12,000 for Aboushi. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 28, 2022

The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan had issued the suspensions.

Video replays showed Gregory, who took the first punch, and Aboushi exchanging blows right after Los Angeles concluded a 51-14 victory against Denver in Inglewood, Calif. Both players were still wearing their helmets at the time and neither appeared to get hurt.

Runyan announced that they were sanctioned for violating league rules on unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

Gregory, 30, joined the Broncos this year after playing with the Dallas Cowboys for parts of five years. He was suspended for the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons due to violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Aboushi, 31, played for the New York Jets (2014), Houston Texans (2015-16), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021) before joining the Rams this year.

