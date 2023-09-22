NFL overtime rules: How do they work?

NFL games are supposed to finish after four quarters, but if both teams have the same score after 60 minutes of play, the matchup heads to overtime. Unlike in years past, this is no longer a ‘sudden death’ scenario where the first team who scores any points wins the game since NFL overtime rules have been changed as recently as 2022.

So instead of being caught off-guard like Donovan McNabb when OT ends, learn the NFL overtime rules to understand what to expect this season.

Can you win in overtime with a field goal?

Yes and no. The first team to score a touchdown in overtime during the regular season wins. If both teams have each had one possession in overtime play, the next score wins.

These rules change slightly for the playoffs when each team gets a possession no matter what instead of the game ending as soon as a touchdown is scored.

Do you have to score a touchdown in overtime to win?

No. Teams can win on a field goal too. But only after each team has had one possession. This remains true for regular and postseason play.

Did the NFL change playoff overtime rules?

Yes. The NFL changed playoff overtime rules in 2022 in response to the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The issue wasn’t who won or lost, but fans were a bit irked with the thrilling back-and-forth scoring shooting ending so abruptly in overtime after seeing 25 points scored in the final 1:54 seconds of regulation play. The game ended when Travis Kelce caught an eight-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes, but fans wanted to see Josh Allen and the Bills offense get another chance to match wits.

Thanks to the NFL’s overtime rule changes, we’ll see both teams touch the ball in the postseason when play extends past the regular season.

How do the NFL’s regular season overtime rules work?

Regular season games can end in a tie, unlike postseason matchups. Here are the rest of the overtime rules, per the official NFL rulebook.

At the end of regulation, the referee will toss a coin to determine which team will possess the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss.

No more than one 10-minute period will follow a three-minute intermission. Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball. The exception: if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession.

Sudden death play — where the game ends on any score (safety, field goal or touchdown) — continues until a winner is determined.

Each team gets two timeouts.

The point after try is not attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.

If the score is still tied at the end of the overtime period, the result of the game will be recorded as a tie.

There are no instant replay coach’s challenges; all reviews will be initiated by the replay official.

How do the NFL playoffs overtime rules work?

Here are the NFL overtime rules for the playoffs.