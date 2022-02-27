NFL overtime rule changes to be major subject of conversation during offseason

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; NFL logo on goalpost padding during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL and its teams could very well opt to change its overtime rules for the playoffs this offseason.

It was just this past season that current NFL overtime rules came into question during an AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

With Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes playing extraordinary football, Kansas City got the ball to start overtime. Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field, culminating in a game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to help Kansas City advance to the AFC Championship Game.

This brought up further debates regarding current NFL overtime rules that includes a team winning with a touchdown on the first possession without the opposing squad even touching the ball.

We now have more information about this courtesy of Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay, who heads the NFL Competition Committee.

“Rich McKay, chair of the NFL’s Competition Committee, says no question proposed changes to OT will be brought up, with teams proposing changes for playoffs only, and for regular season & playoffs. Committee discussion later this week. Level of support for change unclear.” NFL Media’s Judy Battista

How will NFL overtime rules change?

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s a decent chance that rule changes will receive the necessary votes in order for them to take place during the playoffs next season.

The question now is how said rule changes might look. One idea being floated about is for both teams to have an opportunity to touch the ball. That means if the team who wins the toss scores a touchdown on its first possession, the other team has an opportunity to match with a touchdown of its own. From there, the remainder of overtime would be sudden death.

Either way, something that many have been pushing for could come to fruition at some point soon. That can’t be seen as a bad thing.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors