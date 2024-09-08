Promising NFL news on Dallas Cowboys negotiations for Dak Prescott contract extension

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys entered August without having signed contract extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, drawing widespread criticism. Before Sunday’s Cowboys game kicks off, both players could be signed to long-term deals.

Dallas avoided a further stalemate with Lamb, making him one of the highest paid NFL players on a deal that will keep him in a Cowboys’ uniform for the next five years. However, even when that NFL news emerged, the organization received some criticism for dragging the process out so long.

Besides, the Cowboys’ front office had a far bigger problem on its hands. Prescott’s contract prevents him from being franchise-tagged in 2025, meaning he can hit NFL free agency without the team able to stop it. Not only would the open market further drive up his contract price, but it also increased the risk of him leaving with Dallas on the hook for his 2025 cap hit.

Dak Prescott contract: $55.455 million cap hit in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

Furthering complicating matters for Dallas is what happens if Prescott leaves. Not only would it thrust the Cowboys into quarterback purgatory, but they’d have to retool the roster and find a new quarterback and the team would still be responsible for a $40.137 million cap hit from Prescott’s expired deal in 2025. That might’ve been enough incentive to push things along.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys and Prescott are “working away” at a new contract this weekend with a goal of having it agreed to before the team takes the field on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

Dak Prescott stats 2023 (ESPN): 12-5 record, 105.9 QB rating, 69.5 percent completion rate, 36-9 TD-INT, 4,516 passing yards, 6.1 percent touchdown rate, 7.7 yards per attempt

Fowler notes that there remains a “gap” in contract talks between the two sides, but the team is “hopeful” it can close the gap and have an agreement reached before kickoff. If that happens, it would allow the focus for the remainder of the season to be purely on what happens on the field.

What’s currently unknown is what happens if a deal isn’t reached before Sunday’s game kicks off. Prescott could opt to focus on football once his season begins, tabling contract talks until the offseason. It would certainly work to his advantage, especially with the leverage he already has, but the Cowboys front office remains optimistic a deal can be reached. If it is, expect Prescott’s deal to be in the ballpark of $60 million per season on a four or five-year extension.