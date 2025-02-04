NFL insiders reveal what Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders need to give up in huge Myles Garret trade

With Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett requesting a trade out of Ohio, teams like the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders are likely to be suitors on the trade block. A new report has revealed specifics on what it would take to get a blockbuster deal done.

Super Bowl 59 is set to go down this Sunday. This means we are just weeks away from the start of the NFL offseason. And the potential for some big acquisitions in the trade market. Earlier this week, following eight prolific seasons in Cleveland, Myles Garrett looked to add his name to the list of players that could be available via a trade.

The Browns have made it clear they have no intention of trading. At least not right now. But that could certainly change in the weeks ahead. And the team has the chance to potentially replace him early in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. If they use their top pick on Penn State star Abdul Carter.

There are sure to be a boatload of teams checking in about a trade for the six-time Pro Bowler. And the Bills and Commanders will likely be among them. With that in mind, The Athletic asked some of their beat writers what they feel the teams they cover would need to give up to land Garrett. And it revealed some interesting results.

Myles Garrett stats (2024): 14 sacks, 47 tackles, 22 tackels for loss, 28 QB hits

Myles Garrett trade will cost Buffalo Bills or Washington Commanders at least two first-round picks

“The offer is a massive one by general manager Brandon Beane’s standards,” The Athletic Buffalo Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia wrote. “It includes two years of firsts. The better of a Day 2 pick swap, the better of a Day 3 pick swap, a replacement defensive end in AJ Epenesa — who started the entire year for the Bills — and Kaiir Elam, a 2022 first-round pick who would be better suited in a man coverage-heavy scheme like the one the Browns employ.

“From a Bills perspective, they have the cap space, draft capital (likely 11 picks after the compensatory picks are announced), the need at the position, and the Super Bowl window to make this potential deal go.”

Myles Garrett contract: Five years, $125 million

The outlet’s Washington Commanders reporter Ben Standig believes the team he covers would also offer a package that includes first-round picks in upcoming NFL Drafts. His proposal would see Washington ship out their first-round picks this year (No. 29) and next year, along with offensive tackle Brandon Coleman and defensive tackle Daron Payne.

“How do the Commanders maximize quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels playing on his rookie contract for at least the next two years?” Standig wrote. “Daniels is arguably the best quarterback in the down NFC entering his sophomore campaign. After a run to the conference championship game and with this small Daniels rookie contract window, it’s time to get aggressive.”

