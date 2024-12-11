Awesome new NFL realignment idea going viral on social would see Giants and Jets, Cowboys and Texans in same divisions

A new NFL realignment idea making the rounds on social media has some amazing possibilities and is something the league should seriously consider.

The NFL, as much as any major sports league, loves its traditions. And there is no better example of tradition and history than the many long-lasting rivalries in the league. Franchises like the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, or Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions being rivals make sense because of their close locations. And it is why those feuds of remained popular for generations.

However, some rivalries make much less sense because of the teams’ distance. Such as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, or Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. It has been a sticking point for some fans and even franchises that have called for a realignment of the various NFL divisions to create more natural regional matchups.

Obviously, that hasn’t happened and very few realignment plans make most fans happy. However, a new one has made its way on social media and has many wishing this could be the new NFL alignment for the next century.

New NFL realignment idea would see Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions in the same division

The new NFL realignment idea can be found in the video above and sets up some awesome yearly matchups. The obvious first standouts are the New York Giants and Jets being in the Northeast Division. While some may not like the idea, it would create one of the best rivalries in the NFL and open the door to some wild future playoff matchups.

Also, the Dallas Cowboys facing the Houston Texans each year in the South Division creates an annual battle of Texas and makes more sense for the ‘Boys compared to playing in the NFL East. The full rundown of the new division alignments and names are as follows.

Northeast

New York Giants

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Great Lakes East

Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mid-Atlantic

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Atlantic

Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

Great Lakes West

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts

Big Sky

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Pacific

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

