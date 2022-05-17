NFL QB legend says Washington Commanders are Carson Wentz’s ‘last opportunity’ to start

Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Hall-of-Famer, and new Monday Night Football analyst, Troy Aikman says the Washington Commanders are Carson Wentz’s last chance to prove he is a franchise quarterback.

When Wentz was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the second pick overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, there was a great deal of hope for what the North Dakota star could be at the next level. His first two seasons in Philly seemed to back up his potential, especially when he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in his second season.

However, a major injury and inconsistent play after seemed to derail all the promise of Carson Wentz’s early career, and after five seasons with the Eagles, he was traded off to the Indianapolis Colts before last season. Yet, despite having solid numbers in his first year in Indiana, his play was not to the level that the team was looking for when they traded two draft picks for the 29-year-old.

Are the Washington Commanders Carson Wentz’s last chance to be an NFL starter?

After just one 9-8 season as the Colts starting QB, he was again traded and returned to the NFC East with the Washington Commanders. One of the major matchups on the 2022 schedule will see Wentz facing the team he began his career with, and one-half of the pair calling his return to Philadelphia on MNF is Troy Aikman. The Dallas Cowboys legend knows the pressure of the position and how you only get so many chances to prove worthy of being a starter in the league.

Carson Wentz stats (2021): 3,563 passing yards, 27 TD, 7 INT, 94.6 rating

On Monday, Aikman spoke about covering the November matchup and his belief that 2022 is a pivotal year in Wentz’s. One that will decide if he truly can be a franchise QB in the NFL.

“I think that right now, Carson has an opportunity. It didn’t end well in Philadelphia, of course,” Aikman said via an ESPN transcript. “He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn’t go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he’s landed in Washington. “This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL … I’m hopeful that he’s able to take advantage of that [chance],” he added. “Looking forward to that matchup between those two teams [in Philadelphia]. But this is kind of a defining season, I think, for Carson Wentz and what his future is going to look like.”

Wentz has three years left on his current contract. Making $22 million this season, $20 million next year, and then $21 million in 2024.