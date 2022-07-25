NFL launches exclusive video streaming service: NFL+ available for $4.99/month

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL teased a streaming service that would soon be available back in May. That day has come, with the league announcing NFL+, an exclusive video streaming service immediately available for $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year.

Interested buyers can sign up for the service via NFL.com or through the NFL app.

Fans can now access live out-of-market games plus local and primetime games anywhere they have internet access through their smart devices. Live local and national audio is also available.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+. The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

As mentioned, this service is immediately available for purchase, giving fans instant access to existing NFL content.

The first preseason game takes place on Thursday, August 4, with the Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. With NFL+, you’ll have access to the first game of the year, in addition to several others throughout the 2022-23 season.

What is NFL+?

Just like you have the option to subscribe to a service like Netflix, you now can sign up for NFL+, a streaming service giving access to all things NFL wherever you have a smart device. This means you can watch live local and primetime NFL games, and even watch NFL Network shows on-demand while having access to other NFL Films archives.

NFL+ includes:

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

While NFL+ is available, the league also offers a premium service to take your fandom to the next level.

NFL+ Premium is available for an additional cost, which features everything NFL+ offers in addition to full or condensed game replays and All-22 Coaches Film.

NFL+ Premium includes:

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film (ad-free)

$9.99/month or $79.99/year

While NFL+ is a new and exciting development, it will not replace NFL Sunday Ticket. An announcement on Sunday Ticket’s future will be revealed over the next few months. Sunday Ticket is set to end its exclusive partnership with DirecTV once the 2022-23 season concludes.

