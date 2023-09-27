NFL insider anticipates Chase Young entering free agency following 2023 season

Back in 2020, the Washington Commanders selected Chase Young with the second overall pick, hoping the Ohio State star could help transform a defense into one of the most feared units in football. While the Commanders did quickly take a 27th ranked defense and improve to the fourth-best scoring defense in football during Young’s rookie season, that momentum hasn’t been maintained since.

Of course, neither the success, nor the blame falls on Young’s shoulders. He’s one of 11 starting defenders. But he’s also never played a full season and has not played more than nine games since 2021. As good as Young can be when healthy, evidenced by reaching the Pro Bowl as a rookie, availability on gamedays is important too.

That’s been the biggest issue with Young’s four-year tenure in Washington, yet a lack of production since his first season hasn’t helped either. After recording 7.5 sacks as a rookie, Young’s managed just three since, which includes this season’s tally of 1.5 sacks. That just won’t cut it for a top-five pick expecting to be paid among the highest-paid defenders in football.

While there’s no indication of the type of contract Young is seeking, it’s safe to say that the Commanders have yet to see eye-to-eye on dollar value with their 24-year-old defender. But now Young is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set for free agency at the end of the season.

The Commanders have shelled out large contracts to the defensive linemen they’ve drafted in recent years. This includes Daron Payne’s four-year, $90 million agreement inked in March. Young’s pass-rush partner Montez Sweat is also set for free agency once his rookie contract expires at the end of this season too, giving the Commanders a couple of tough decisions to make regarding their young pass rushers.

So how the Commanders proceed? Will they keep both Young and Sweat, finding a way to negotiate large contracts for each of their defensive ends? That’s not what NFL insider Ian Rapoport anticipates.

“As for Chase Young, my guess would be the Commanders sign Montez Sweat to a long-term deal, and the second pick in the 2020 draft becomes a ’24 free agent. That’s not because I think Young can’t play. He has bounced back from the knee injury he suffered two years ago, regained his explosiveness and played really well so far. My reasoning in Young hitting the market? The team already has two big contracts tied to the defensive line (Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen), and will probably have to make a decision between Sweat and Young—and I’d guess Sweat would be easier to sign.” Ian Rapoport on Chase Young’s pending free agency

Rapoport makes a good point, in that placing a fair value on Young’s career thus far is difficult to do. Unlike Young, Sweat hasn’t had much trouble staying healthy, playing in 62 games since being drafted in 2019. He’s also racked up 32 sacks in that time, including leading Washington with three sacks this season. In other words, the Commanders have a much better idea on what to expect from Sweat. High-level production, while being available most Sundays. Young on the other hand? It’s been a completely different story.

In turn, Rapoport expects the Commanders to allow Young to test free agency, letting the open market dictate his price. Who knows, maybe it will even lead to his return to Washington once dollar values start getting thrown around.

