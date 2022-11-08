NFL injury report Week 10: Latest on Josh Allen, Ezekiel Elliott and more

The NFL injury report for Week 10 is filled with some of the best players in football. We already saw All-Pro talent like Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel sidelined, and last week’s game only impact this more.

NFL teams provide injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 10. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen pulled up lame with an elbow injury late in Buffalo’s loss to the New York Jets this past Sunday. Initially, it was reported that he’s dealing with a bruised throwing elbow. However, there’s a bit more concern that he could be dealing with a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) issue.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted on Monday that Allen will undergo further tests. Though, it must be noted that he did miss four weeks of action with an UCL injury as a rookie back in 2018. If the NFL MVP candidate can’t go Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, Case Keenum would get the call. Stay tuned to Sportsnaut’s NFL injury report for further updates on this all-important situation.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Tennessee Titans

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sat out for a second consecutive game Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury. He was questionable heading in and proved to be a game-time decision before rookie Malik Willis got the start.

Willis proceeded to complete just 5-of-16 passes while failing to connect with any of his wide receivers in a loss to the Chiefs. With Tennessee set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 10, the hope is that Tannehill can return. If not, Derrick Henry will again be relied on as the Titans’ offense.

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor was once again sidelined for a third time this season with an ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Said injury is considered week-to-week with his availability for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders obviously in question.

Regardless, not a single member of the Colts’ offense can be considered fantasy relevant right now. They fired head coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday in an interim role. At this point, the league-worst Colts offense doesn’t even have a play-caller. That’s a whole lot of fun.

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott sat out Dallas’ Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. In his stead, Tony Pollard went for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a blowout Cowboys victory.

With Dallas coming off a bye, Elliott’s status for Week 10 against the struggling Green Bay Packers remains up in the air. He did not practice on Monday. Stay tuned for updates on Sportsnaut’s NFL injury report throughout the week for more information on this situation. For now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted that he expects Zeke back for Week 10.

Aaron Jones, running back, Green Bay Packers

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was one of several Packers players seen in a walking boot following their ugly loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. The Pro Bowl back suffered an ankle injury in said game.

With that said, Jones told reporters that his X-rays came back negative and that he could have returned to the game. Right now, he’s considered questionable in our initial NFL injury report for Week 10.

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard did not play in last week’s humiliating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. In the Panthers’ estimated practice report on Monday ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Hubbard was listed as unavailable.

Off a short week, it seems unreasonable to believe that the second-year back from Oklahoma State will be able to go. Instead, D’Onta Foreman could get a bulk of the touches. He put up 236 yards in the two games following the Panthers trade of Christian McCaffrey, but was held to 23 yards on seven attempts last week.

Elijah Mitchell, running back, San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco’s leading rusher as a rookie a season ago, Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the season opener. The 49ers designated Mitchell to return from IR this week and is likely to go Week 10 against a Chargers team that is yielding 5.7 yards per rush on the season.

With that said, Mitchell will now play second-fiddle to Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco’s backfield. It’s all going to depend on his reps and the touches this stud youngster receives.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

While the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t placing Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve –automatically ruling him out for the next four games – don’t expect him to be playing anytime soon. The All-Pro wide receiver is dealing with both a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. Chase could play through the labrum tear, but Cincinnati can’t clear him to play until the hairline fracture heals.

In Cincinnati’s blowout win over Carolina last week, Tee Higgins caught seven passes on eight targets for 60 years. Higgins and Tyler Boyd are solid options. Though, Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown performance has him firmly on the radar of fantasy owners.

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. The 49ers were playing this close to the vest given its bye this past week. Samuel has now returned to practice and is good to go for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco’s offense is in an interesting situation following the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey and his record-setting performance against the Rams. Brandon Aiyuk (21 catches, 246 yards, 3 TD past three games) has also been playing well. Deebo is a questionable play against Los Angeles in Week 10 despite being ready to suit up in this one.

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen has been a fixture on the NFL injury report throughout this season. He suffered a hamstring injury back in Week 1 and didn’t return to the Chargers until Week 7. Allen then sat out last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons and is unlikely to go for Week 10 against a vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense.

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

An inconsistent force this season, the high-priced Williams missed Week 9’s outing against the Falcons due to a high-ankle sprain. His injury is said to be week-to-week, meaning he’s unlikely to suit up against the 49ers. With Allen and Williams likely out in this one, we expect running back Austin Ekeler to get a lot of play in the Chargers’ passing game with Justin Herbert tossing him the rock.

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller has not suited up since suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 5. The Pro Bowl tight end got in limited practice sessions ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was unable to go. It remains to be seen if he will suit up Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

Njoku sat out Cleveland’s Week 8 game before the team’s bye due to an ankle injury. He told reporters earlier this week that he hopes to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fresh off signing a massive extension, Njoku has performed well this season with 34 receptions and 418 yards in seven games.

NFL injury report: Inactive players for Week 10