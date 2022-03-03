NFL ends COVID restrictions, including testing and tracking

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A coronavirus COVID-19 face mask advisory sign at a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A memo sent to all 32 NFL teams on Thursday signals the end of all COVID-19 protocols, including testing and tracking for players and staff, per multiple reports.

All COVID-19 restrictions are “suspended” and can be restored if the NFL and NFL Players Association agree the need exists.

The memo states “current encouraging trends regarding” the pandemic led to the decision.

The NBA and NHL are still employing in-season restrictions as public mask mandates and vaccine orders are being peeled back across the country.

Included in the NFL pause are restrictions on facilities and training areas for players and staff that had been subject to close monitoring.

–Field Level Media