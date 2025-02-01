NFL executive surprisingly believes Shedeur Sanders could fall out of NFL Draft’s first round for this reason

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With several quarterback-needy teams holding early picks, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants at selections one through three, many analysts believe Deion Sanders’ son will be one of the first quarterbacks selected, along with Miami’s Cam Ward.

Even though Sanders and Ward are considered the best QB prospects, this quarterback class is viewed as generally weak, and teams might pass on them in hopes of better options in 2026 when players like Arch Manning could be available.

Draft experts also believe that Sanders and Ward wouldn’t have been selected ahead of any of the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

One NFL executive even suggests Sanders could face a precipitous fall for this reason.

Related: NFL analyst predicts Tennessee Titans will sign this veteran QB, pass on drafting Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

NFL exec: Shedeur Sanders can fall in NFL Draft if he doesn’t ‘fully dedicate himself’

The Athletic NFL insider Jeff Howe reports that teams might be hesitant to use a first-round pick on Sanders.

“[T]eams are curious whether Sanders will fully dedicate himself to being a great player at the NFL level, which is something they hope to uncover over the next couple months of meetings,” Howe wrote.

An NFL executive went so far as to tell Howe that Sanders could fall out of the first round if teams don’t like what they hear.

“If teams like what they learn, Sanders will likely be a high pick. If not, one executive went so far as to predict he’ll fall out of the first round,” notes Howe.

It’s hard to see Sanders falling out of the first round, though. Beyond the Titans, Browns, and Giants, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7), and New Orleans Saints (No. 9) are also searching for a quarterback of the future.

Time will tell, but if a team whiffs on Sanders — or Ward — it could set them back a decade.

Related: Shedeur Sanders drawing strong reviews from coaches



