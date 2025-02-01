Shilo Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, compares criticism to treatment of President Donald Trump ahead of NFL Draft

Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, made headlines following the East-West Shrine Bowl by comparing his critics to those who target President Donald Trump.

Sanders, a safety, took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl where he recorded six tackles and one pass deflection. However, in the lead-up to the game, rumors began to circulate on social media that he was struggling during practice.

Following the Shrine Bowl, Sanders addressed those criticisms in an interview with Joe Bonham, where he compared his situation to that of Trump.

“If you just hate me, or you want to hate me, paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our president, they do that to everybody, you know,” Sanders said. “So I’m not going to be safe from it. But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you.”

Shilo Sanders addresses the haters saying how they paint him in a bad picture “they do that to our president, they do it to everybody”. He added the clips were cherry picked and says scouts will look at how he played today and this season. pic.twitter.com/IYpD7T6TGy — Joe Bonham (@JoeBonham15) January 31, 2025

During his two seasons at Colorado under his father’s eye, Sanders accumulated 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, one interception, three fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles. He also returned one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Sanders, who is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, told Bonham that he tries not to let the critics affect him.

“I just care about what the scouts think, I just care about what Coach Prime thinks, what my family thinks, and I got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me,” Sanders said. “It’s just really stupid how people always try to destroy you, and I don’t do nothing bad to nobody.”

His brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft.

Related: Growing concern that Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is slipping for one specific reason