NFL draft news: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys taking hard look at ‘complete running back’ prospect

A new report reveals that the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are among several teams taking a hard look at a star player from the reigning national champions.

The 2024 NFL season for iconic NFC East franchises the Giants and Cowboys was not at all what they were hoping for. Outside of rookie Malik Nabers, New York’s offense was a mess last season due to poor quarterback play. The Cowboys, on the other hand, saw their Super Bowl aspirations go down the toilet when starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in the first week of November.

Beyond their shared troubles at the QB spot, both teams had issues in their backfield. The combo of Devin Singletary and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. was decent for the Giants last season. Rico Dowdle played well for Dallas, but he took his talents to the Carolina Panthers in free agency last month. Both teams could use some help in the backfield but don’t seem interested in paying big money for better players.

That is why it should come as no surprise that the NFC East squads are scouting running backs ahead of this month’s NFL Draft. And it seems the G-Men and ‘Boys are both interested in the same back that is being called a “complete player.”

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys among teams interested in drafting Quinshon Judkins

Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins is one of the running backs available in a strong draft class for the position. However, it seems the transfer from Ole Miss is standing out among his contemporaries and moving up draft boards around the league.

“Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins has several upcoming visits, including the Texans, Broncos, Bengals, Giants and Browns — while recently completing one with the Cowboys, per sources. A fast-rising prospect in a deep RB class, one scout told me: “Pretty complete player. Trusts his eyes, finishes every run, and catches passes with ease. The 4.48 should really help him. He’s not a guy who needs to come off the field much.” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz

While he was a key part of Ohio State’s run to a national title in January, his best season actually came during his freshman year at Ole Miss when he ran for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2024, he posted 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry.

More New York Giants news and rumors: