NFL coverage map Week 17: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Related: NFL games today

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 17. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 17: Early games

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Six games are on the early portion of the Week 17 schedule, with matchups between 12 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 17 on Sunday’s early slate.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 17

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Jets @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Panthers @ Buccaneers CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis YELLOW Titans @ Jaguars CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta GREEN Dolphins @ Browns CBS 4:05 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 17 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Josh Allen is the current MVP favorite, and a productive win over the Jets could essentially etch his name on the trophy. Yet, Aaron Rodgers has been playing better lately, and the Jets could make this tougher than expected.

Related: NFL defense rankings

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers- CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Can Bryce Young maintain his recent success? After the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys on Sunday night, Tampa Bay better hope the Panthers don’t bring their best. While their win totals are drastically different, this inner-divisional matchup could be much better than expected.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Both three-win teams are vying for top draft picks instead of playoff spots, and neither one has their starting quarterback left. That makes this one unpredictable. Yet, this AFC South matchup also won’t be too fun to watch, with neither team having anything to play for.

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

This is a must-win game for the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Browns are just looking to put some good film on tape ahead of next season. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson back in the starting lineup, Miami shouldn’t have any trouble getting a convincing victory.

Related: Week 17 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR, and TE to start

NFL TV map Week 17: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cowboys @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Colts @ Giants FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN Raiders @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 17

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

The Cowboys have scratched and clawed their way to seven wins, which is something no one expected once Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending surgery. The Eagles are still jockeying for the top seed in the NFC, which means they have to bring their A-game.

Get the latest Los Angeles Rams news and rumors from LAFB Network

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Giants are one of the NFL’s worst teams, and the Colts still have very slim playoff hopes. Indianapolis is desperate for a win, and while New York is too, they don’t have the talent to pull out a surprise win.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Can the Raiders get their fourth win of the season? Playing a Saints team that still won’t have Derek Carr gives Las Vegas a fighting chance. With Antonio Pierce still hoping to show enough to keep his job for a second season, we anticipate the Raiders being at their best.

Related: NFL Week 17 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 17

NFL TV map Week 17: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Packers @ Vikings CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady NFL Week 17 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

A matchup that could have big playoff implications, both the Packers and Vikings are playing well this season. Minnesota can claim a first-round bye if they win their last two games, but Green Bay will do their best to ruin the Vikings’ chances.

Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings

Get the latest Minnesota Vikings news and rumors from Minnesota Sports Fan

Week 17 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Related: Super Bowl odds

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 17

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the New York Jets versus Buffalo Bills

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Jets @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 17

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Dallas Cowboys versus Philadelphia Eagles

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cowboys @ Eagles FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 17

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Green Bay Packers versus Minnesota Vikings

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Packers @ Vikings CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Related: 2025 NFL MVP odds

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 17

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants

Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers news and rumors from LAFB Network

Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

National NFL broadcasts for Week 17

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 17.