NFL coverage map Week 15: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.
While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.
Table of contents
- NFL coverage map Week 15: Early games
- NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 15
- NFL TV map Week 15: FOX early window
- Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
- Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
- NFL TV map Week 15: CBS late window
- NFL TV map Week 15: FOX late window
- Week 15 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 15
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 15
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 15
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 15
- National NFL broadcasts for Week 15
Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 15. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.
NFL coverage map Week 15: Early games
Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 15 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 15 on Sunday’s early slate.
NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 15
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Chiefs @ Browns
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
|BLUE
|Dolphins @ Texans
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
|GREEN
|Ravens @ Giants
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
The Chiefs are tied for the NFL’s best record, but they’ve beaten their last three opponents by a total of just seven points. With Kansas City letting teams hang around until the last minute, Jameis Winston’s Browns may be able to put up a compelling fight.
Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
After rattling off four wins in their past five games, the Dolphins have swam back into the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Texans have lost three of their past five games but are coming off a bye. This could be another intriguing matchup that goes down to the wire.
Baltimore Ravens @ New York GIants – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty
This is likely to be one of the biggest blowouts on the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Giants are missing their best player on offense (Andrew Thomas) and their best player on defense (Dexter Lawrence). Meanwhile, the Ravens have suddenly slipped to 8-5 after losing two of their past three. Consider this a ‘get-right’ game for Baltimore.
NFL TV map Week 15: FOX early window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Commanders @ Saints
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|BLUE
|Cowboys @ Panthers
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
|GREEN
|Bengals @ Titans
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|YELLOW
|Jets @ Jaguars
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
The Commanders have lost three of their past four games. Meanwhile, the Saints have won three of their past four, with each win coming under interim coach Darren Rizzi. The Saints aren’t quite out of the playoff picture yet, but a loss to Washington could be their final nail in the coffin. Yet, a win could get them back in the running in a weak NFC South.
Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
Neither of these teams has anything to play for except for pride and to campaign for a roster spot next season. Bryce Young has taken strides toward becoming an NFL-caliber starter, and a chance to shred a bottom-tier Cowboys defense could give him even more confidence.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
Joe Burrow’s Bengals have one of the NFL’s best offenses, but a below-average defense continues to hold them back. They pretty much have to win out to have a chance at snagging a postseason spot but matching up with a woeful Titans team improves Cincinnati’s odds.
New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
The Jaguars won’t have Trevor Lawrence available, which should set up Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for what could be an easy win if they play their cards right. This certainly won’t be one of the games most households are tuning into, but it could still be a close one that makes for a compelling watch.
NFL TV map Week 15: CBS late window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Bills @ Lions
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
|BLUE
|Colts @ Broncos
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
|GREEN
|Patriots @ Cardinals
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
One of the best matchups on the Week 15 NFL schedule pits the NFC’s best team against one of the AFC’s best. This could be a future Super Bowl matchup, and it would be one of the greatest of our generation, considering neither team has won the big game. As for this one, expect a high-scoring affair with both offenses strutting their stuff in a climate-controlled environment.
Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
A matchup featuring two young first-round quarterbacks gives fans what they crave, even if the two styles are drastically different. Anthony Richardson will go for the big plays that end up on highlight reels. Meanwhile, Sean Payton has Bo Nix focusing on moving the chains with short gains. Boasting a top-five defense, Denver is expected to win, but that’s where Shane Steichen’s scheme could help Richardson surprise a few folks this week.
New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely
Drake Maye versus Kyler Murray sets up a compelling matchup. Everyone on the Patriots, aside from Maye, is playing to establish their role in 2025. On the other side, the Cardinals are hoping to scratch and claw their way to a playoff spot in a crowded NFC West division. This could be a fun one on both sides.
NFL TV map Week 15: FOX late window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Steelers @ Eagles
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|BLUE
|Buccaneers @ Chargers
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles- FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady
The battle of Pennsylvania pits two playoff teams against one another, and both sides feature top-five defenses. Not only do they have strong defenses, both boast top-ten offenses. Saquon Barkley is an MVP candidate, and Mike Tomlin’s in the Coach of the Year conversation. A win for either team would boost their candidacy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
Justin Herbert’s been better at avoiding turnovers than all other quarterbacks this season. Yet, Baker Mayfield has often looked like an MVP candidate too. Both quarterbacks will have to be at their best to sneak away with a win in Week 15, and each could position their team for a playoff spot.
Week 15 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.
The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 15
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Kansas City Chiefs versus Cleveland Browns
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Chiefs @ Browns
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 15
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Dallas Cowboys versus Carolina Panthers
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|BLUE
|Cowboys @ Panthers
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 15
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Buffalo Bills versus Detroit Lions
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Bills @ Lions
|CBS
|4:25 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX late games Week 15
Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Philadelphia Eagles
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Steelers @ Eagles
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 15
- Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos
- Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers
- New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants
National NFL broadcasts for Week 15
Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 15.
- Thursday Night Football – Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers- Amazon Prime Video
- Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks – NBC/Peacock
- Monday Night Football – Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings – ABC/ESPN+
- Monday Night Football – Atlanta Falcons vs Las Vegas Raiders – ESPN