NFL coverage map Week 11: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 11. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 11: Early games

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 11 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 11 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 11

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Ravens @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Jaguars @ Lions CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Colts @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty YELLOW Vikings @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta ORANGE Raiders @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely NFL Week 11 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

This AFC North matchup is one of the best games on the Week 11 NFL schedule. Two teams with some of the best NFL head coaches around, the Ravens take their top-ranked offense against a No. 2-ranked Steelers defense. Both teams are competing for the AFC North divisional crown, and a win on Sunday could go a long way toward accomplishing their goals.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

On paper, the Jaguars don’t stand a chance against the Lions. Detroit is the NFC’s hottest team, winning seven games in a row. This could be one of the biggest blowouts of the week, yet the Jaguars did hold the Vikings to a season-low 12 points, and the Lions could be in for a surprise too.

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

The battle of the NFL’s oldest quarterbacks pits Joe Flacco against Aaron Rodgers, and neither team is where they want to be. Yet, at 4-6, the Colts are in a slightly better place. It may not last, though, because the Jets still believe they can compete in the AFC, yet their margin for error is extremely slim. Getting a win against the Colts could be the spark this team needs.

Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

The Titans have committed the third-most turnovers this season. Meanwhile, the Vikings have the NFL’s most takeaways, which could set up an ugly game here. Yet, Will Levis did play better last week, and Sam Darnold had three interceptions, so the Titans could be catching the Vikings at the perfect time.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Jay Feely

Miami is getting healthy at the perfect time, right before what should be an advantageous matchup with Las Vegas. Yet, Antonio Pierce is running out of chances to show he’s the right coach for the Raiders, and Sunday could present the perfect opportunity.

NFL TV map Week 11: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Packers @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady YELLOW Rams @ Patriots FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez ORANGE Browns @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma BLUE Seahawks @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen GREEN Falcons @ Broncos FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Do the Packers still own the Bears, even without Aaron Rodgers? Jordan Love can outperform Caleb Williams, but he also has to face a top-ten Bears defense. If Chicago can force Love to make bad decisions, the Bears may stand a chance; plus, after firing their offensive coordinator, the Bears will be playing with a chip on their shoulders.

Los Angeles Rams @ New England Patriots – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

The Patriots have been playing better ever since Drake Maye took over starting duties, which includes last week’s 19-3 win over the Bears. Yet, the Rams have been getting healthier, too, and have won three of their past four matchups. But after last week’s loss to the Dolphins, the Rams’ margin of error is very slim.

Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Browns are down to their backup quarterback, but Jameis Winston has the potential to go off at any time. The same is true for a Saints offense that got off to a red-hot start before losing seven in a row. Yet, now Derek Carr is back, which means this game could go either way.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Whoever wins this game could take the NFC West, even though they still have to battle the Cardinals too. Neither the Seahawks nor 49ers are happy with their records, Seattle started the season well, winning three in a row, but have lost five of their past six. Meanwhile, the 49ers are just getting Christian McCaffrey back and could finally be hitting their stride.

Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Who wins out? A top-15 Falcons offense or a Broncos defense that allows the fourth-fewest points in the NFL? Being that Kirk Cousins is the veteran quarterback, he could make more winning plays throughout the course of the game. Yet, Sean Payton could devise the perfect gameplan to help his rookie quarterback emerge victorious too.

NFL TV map Week 11: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ Bills CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo NFL Week 11 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The NFL picked the perfect window for the Chiefs versus Bills AFC Playoffs rematch. Kansas City’s the only remaining undefeated team, but Buffalo might be one of the few teams that can actually take down Patrick Mahomes and company. If Buffalo wins, they’ll be viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, so this is a big matchup for Bills Mafia.

Week 11 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 11

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Ravens @ Steelers CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 11

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Seattle Seahawks versus San Francisco 49ers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Seahawks @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

National NFL broadcasts for Week 11

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 11.