NFL Combine: Top safety prospects 2022

The 2022 NFL Combine will get going in Indianapolis here soon. It’s an opportunity for prospects to show what they have to offer during the pre-draft process leading up to the NFL Draft itself.

When is the NFL Combine?

It runs from March 1 through March 7. The annual event is broadcast on both ESPN and NFL Network with most of the focus being on position drills. Here’s a breakdown of coverage on NFL Network.

Thursday, March 3: 4 PM ET

Friday, March 4: 4 PM ET

Saturday, March 5: 4 PM ET

Sunday, March 6: 11 AM ET

What is the NFL Combine?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an annual pre-draft event that has gone from being somewhat of a niche grouping to a week-long showcase broadcast nationally on multiple networks.

Former Dallas Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm proposed the annual event as a way for teams to evaluate talent. Since its inception as the national invitational camp (NIC) in 1982, this thing has taken on a whole new meaning.

Among the most important aspects of the NFL Combine are the positional workouts scheduled for a four-day span during the annual event. Teams also have an opportunity to meet and interview prospects leading up to the annual NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Combine workout schedule

Thursday, March 3rd: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Friday, March 4th: Running backs, offensive line and special teams

Satuday, March 5th: Defensive line, linebackers

Sunday, March 6th: Defensive backs

As always, safety remains a major point of emphasis for teams leading up to the NFL Draft. It’s one of the most-important positions in today’s pass-first league. Below, we provide you with five safeties to watch for during the NFL Combine.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kyle Hamilton college stats: 138 tackles, 16 passes defended, 8 INT

Not only is Hamilton considered one of the top defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, some experts view him as the best all-around player. Here’s a dude who can play both safety positions and can actually suit up at corner in a pinch. He boasts some of the best range we’ve seen from a safety prospect in some time.

With a 40″ vertical and 11′ broad jump, it’s going to be extremely interesting to see how Hamilton performs in drills at the NFL Combine. We’re also going to pay close attention to the position-specific drills. If Hamilton performs as expected, his ceiling in the 2022 NFL Draft could very well be the Houston Texans at three or New York Jets with the fourth selection.

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker college stats: 151 tackles, 14 passes defended, 5 INT

There’s a large gap between Hamilton and the second-best safety prospect in the draft. This former Nittany Lions star will look to close said gap at the NFL Combine this week. There’s a decent chance Brisker will do just that and end up being a first-round pick come late April.

We’re talking about a modern safety prospect who can excel playing in a single-high role as a free safety or in the box as a strong safety. He has elite-level athleticism, tremendous range and is a sound tackler. The comparson here could be Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers with the Miami Dolphins being an option at 29.

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daxton Hill college stats: 149 tackles, 15 passes defended, 4 INT

Here’s another safety prospect in the draft that can play multiple roles. The 6-foot Hill lined up as both a single-high safety and slot corner under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He excelled in both roles.

With that said, Hill’s short-area quickness could very well be his best asset. That’s where the NFL Combine comes into play. If he performs well in the three-cone drill and other generic drills displaying that athleticism, Hill could end up being one of the top-32 picks in the draft.

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Pitre college stats: 195 tackles, 10 passes defended, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 4 INT

Unquestionably the best pure strong safety in the NFL Draft, we’re going to want to see how Pitre performs in coverage during combine drills. It’s not that he’s incapable. Rather, it’s all about how teams view him. There’s some who see the 6-foot defender more as an athletic linebacker.

He’s an in your face safety with a tremendous tackling ability in the box. Pitre also isn’t overmatched in coverage. The Philadelphia Eagles in Round 2 could make sense here.

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Cine college stats: 144 tackles, 14 passes defended, 2 INT

Yet another versatile defender, Cine played both safety positions and the slot corner spot for a dominating unit in Georgia last season. He’s one of the primary reasons this team earned the national championship with a win over the SEC-rival Alabama Crimson Tide.

Despite his plus-level athletic traits and ability in coverage, Cine did leave a lot of plays on the field during his three-years in Athens. We’re going to want to see how he performs in the position-specific drills during the NFL Combine to figure out where the 6-foot-1 Cine stands heading into the draft.

