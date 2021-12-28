NFL amends COVID protocol, cuts quarantine in half

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) warms up on the field before facing the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston.Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

Players can return to play from a positive test after five days of quarantine regardless of vaccination status under the terms of the latest NFL health and safety protocol update.

Effective this week and regardless of whether a player is vaccinated, a return is possible five days after a positive test and no further testing is required. Players, coaches and staff may all return without restriction provided the individual is symptom-free.

The change eliminates any fundamentally defined testing requirement for the individual to return. Each individual is responsible for self-reporting any symptoms after the five-day quarantine period ends.

However, an individual must clear at least 24 hours since any fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied, NFL Network reported according to a league-issued memo to all 32 teams.

Once cleared all individuals must wear a mask for five days after returning except when participating in practice or a game.

Quarantine length for unvaccinated players testing positive had been 10 days regardless of the severity of symptoms. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley were among unvaccinated individuals who tested positive under the previous protocol.

The change comes as Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who admittedly has not been vaccinated, was placed on the COVID/reserve list. The timing is such that he would be cleared to play Sunday — if he doesn’t report symptoms common with COVID-19 — in a game with playoff implications against the Las Vegas Raiders.

–Field Level Media