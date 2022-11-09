Newcomer Dez reaches Madden Ultimate Thanksgiving semis

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“Dez,” competing in his first EA Madden Championship Series major, advanced to the semifinals of the Madden Ultimate Thanksgiving event with a 21-16 win over Kyle “KMaC” McAllister on Wednesday.

Dez is the only player in the field who is making his major-tournament debut.

His semifinal opponent next Wednesday will be one of the two most experienced players in the field, Wesley “Wesley” Gittens, who got past “Rage” 37-20 in the quarterfinals.

Wesley and Dwayne “CleffTheGod” Wood II are both appearing in their 10th EA Madden Championship Series major.

CleffTheGod also powered into the semifinals with a 40-35 victory over “Gabagol.”

“Big Gucci” earned the right to face CleffTheGod by holding off Jonathan “Jonbeast” Marquez 35-32.

The semifinals and the final of the $260,000 event will be played on Nov. 16. The winner will earn $75,000 in addition to the title belt, while the runner-up will pocked $40,000.

Madden Ultimate Thanksgiving prize pool

1. $75,000

2. $40,000

3-4. $27,500

5-8. $15,000 — Kyle “KMaC” McAllister, “Rage,” “Gabagol,” Jonathan “Jonbeast” Marquez

