Tampa Bay Rays reportedly scouting New York Yankees prospects ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees are playing their final game against one another this season on Monday night. It’s just a quirk in the MLB schedule.

In no way does this mean that the two American League East rivals are done doing business with one another. In fact, they could get together on a deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported recently that the Rays are scouting Yankees prospects in the lead up to the deadline.

Despite entering MLB games today with a 50-49 record, the Rays are likely going to be both buyers and sellers at the deadline.

Hoch specifically pointed to Isaac Paredes, Zach Eflin, Pete Fairbanks and Randy Arozarena as possibilities for the Yankees.

Could New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays come together on a trade?

It’s rare that division rivals would be in conversations about an in-season trade. That’s magnified with both New York (59-42) and Tampa Bay (50-49) firmly in the American League Playoff race. Strange bedfellows and stuff like that.

Though, the Yankees have been heavily involved in trade rumors leading up to next week’s deadline. That includes the potential of offering up top prospect, outfielder Spencer Jones, if they are able to pull off a needle-moving trade.

Of the four players Hoch mentioned in his report, Isaac Paredes could make the most sense. He’s played primarily at third base this season. It’s an area that the Yankees have struggle in. Oswaldo Cabrera is hitting .242 with five homers and 27 RBI on the season.

As for the 25-year-old Paredes, he’s hitting .255 with 16 homers and 55 RBI. The youngster made his first All-Star team this season after belting 31 homers with 98 RBI a season ago.

Making a move of this ilk would likely require New York parting with the aforementioned Jones. It could also be expanded to include multiple Rays players heading to the Bronx.

