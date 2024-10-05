Multiple-time All-Star off New York Yankees’ ALDS roster

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will be without a multiple-time All-Star in the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.

Starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo told reporters that he will not be ready to play because of the fractured fingers he suffered in the next-to-last game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Anthony Rizzo said he will not be on the Yankees' ALDS roster. He tested the two fractured fingers in his right hand today and decided he couldn't contribute at a high level. He said he is hopeful he can play in the ALCS if the Yankees advance. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 5, 2024

Rizzo was hit by a pitch on his right hand.

“I feel like gutting through it, I wouldn’t be my best version defensively or offensively and I had to be honest with myself,” Rizzo said, via ESPN.com’s Jorge Castillo. “But this team has a different aura to it right now and a different energy that I’m confident, hopefully, in the next round I can join them.”

If the Yankees are able to dispatch the Royals and move on to the ALCS, Rizzo feels he would be ready by then. The first game of the ALCS is scheduled for Oct. 14, 16 days after suffering the injury.

The former World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs said his injury usually takes three to four weeks to heal.

“Talking to the doctors, hopefully within 10 days I’ll feel significantly better so I can contribute,” Rizzo added.

Rizzo had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024. A broken forearm sidelined him for two months as he only played in 92 games. Rizzo hit .228, with a .637 OPS, eight home runs, and 35 RBI.

Who will New York Yankees replace Anthony Rizzo with at first?

The Yankees will turn to rookie Ben Rice and utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera to replace Rizzo at first base.

Rice primarily handled the position when Rizzo was initially out with a broken forearm. He started hot, including belting three home runs in one game, but then immediately cooled off. Over 50 games, Rice batted .171, with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and a .613 OPS. He also struck out 48 times.

The Yanks will take on the Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. ET.

