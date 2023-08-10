New York Yankees reporter addresses the likelihood of Brian Cashman being fired

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has helped the team win four World Series titles during his tenure, winning a fifth as assistant general manager in 1996. However, the absence of a championship for more than a decade has put Cashman on the hot seat.

While the Yankees have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, falling short in October has been a recurring theme. After losing to the Houston Astros in the 2022 American League Championship Series, the last Yankees’ ALCS victory came in 2019.

Even worse for the most storied franchise in MLB history, New York hasn’t won a World Series since 2009 and its last pennant happened in that same year. With the club now on the outside of the MLB playoff picture, Cashman’s future in New York has come into question.

However, according to Bob Klapisch of NJ Advanced Media, Yankees’ owner Hal Steinbrenner has given no thought to firing Cashman and it won’t be on the table regardless of how the season ends.

“The idea (of firing Cashman) isn’t even on the table. It’s not up for discussion.” New York Yankees source to Bob Klapisch on the possibility of firing Brian Cashman

It’s far from a guarantee that New York is even playing baseball in October. Entering MLB games today, the Yankees had just an 8.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. With the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays playing much better as of late, New York’s path to a Wild Card spot in the American League is effectively blocked with the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays holding a massive lead.

Despite the increasing likelihood of the Yankees not appearing in a playoff game this year, Steinbrenner seems prepared to give Cashman a pass. New York was hurt by Aaron Judge missing significant time this summer with a toe injury and its pitching has been severely depleted by injuries this season.

However, despite the growing demands from the fan base to create change in the front office, Cashman has significant job security in New York. The 56-year-old will likely be given the directive to spend cautiously in free agency this winter, following an offseason that saw the Yankees make Judge one of the highest-paid MLB players ever.