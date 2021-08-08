New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts toward the dugout after hitting a single during the eighth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19, landing him on the COVID list and sidelining him for at least the next week of action.

Rizzo, acquired in a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline, tested positive for the virus following Saturday’s victory over the Seattle Mariners. He was immediately placed on the IL and isn’t eligible to return for at least 10 days.

Anthony Rizzo tested positive for Covid, Aaron Boone said. He is on the IL. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 8, 2021

It’s a significant blow for the Yankees, especially considering their upcoming schedule. New York faces the Chicago White Sox Aug 12-15, a crucial matchup against one of the best teams in the American League.

Anthony Rizzo stats (w/ Yankees): .281/.400/.563. .963 OPS, three home runs in 32 at-bats

The length of Rizzo’s absence also means he will miss the Yankees’ doubleheader on Aug. 17 against the Boston Red Sox. In a best-case scenario, he might be cleared to return for the series finale at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 18.

Is Anthony Rizzo vaccinated?

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, revealed in June that he isn’t vaccinated. Celebrating his 32nd birthday on Sunday, Rizzo cited a need to gain more information about the vaccine before determining if he would get the shot later on.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rizzo is experiencing light symptoms, a factor that could influence how long he is sidelined.

Rizzo is required to isolate for 10 days and will undergo frequent testing, including a mandatory cardiac evaluation. Once a joint COVID-19 health and safety committee gives its approval by determining Rizzo no longer is a risk to others, he could be cleared to return.