New York Yankees manager suspended and fined following fourth ejection in 2023

The New York Yankees will be without Aaron Boone for their game on Friday night against the San Diego Padres after the manager was ejected from the team’s matchup on Thursday night. Which was the fourth time he was tossed from a game this season.

The 2023 MLB season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the New York Yankees. The team entered their latest campaign for another championship with high expectations after re-signing reigning MVP Aaron Judge and adding ace Carlos Rodon to a team that reached the American League Championship Series in 2022.

However, the New York Yankees have been badly hit by injuries to several of their key players. Aaron Judge had a stint on the injured list, and starting pitchers Luis Severino and Rodon have missed all or most of the season with various ailments. That plus some surprisingly poor play from other notable players is why the team struggled for the first couple of months of the season.

While the team has had difficulties staying above .500, manager Aaron Boone has been more prone to emotional outbursts this season and has quickly developed a reputation for airing grievances in very public ways. Just like he did on Thursday during the New York Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

New York Yankees manager suspended for Friday’s game against the Padres

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The third-inning ejection yesterday as he argued balls and strikes with umpire Edwin Moscoso was the fourth time the 50-year-old has been tossed this season and the second time in the last few days. And it seems that MLB has had just about enough of his badgering of their on-field officials.

On Friday, it was announced that the New York Yankees skipper has been suspended for the team’s series opener against the Padres and he has also been fined an undisclosed amount by the league. Following the announcement, Boone admitted that he has developed an “earned” reputation for arguing calls often but believes it has not had a negative effect on his relationship with the league’s various umpires.

The New York Yankees currently reside in third place 30-22. They are in a fight for the division with the two teams that currently have the best record in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.