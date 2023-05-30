New York Rangers reportedly favor 1 particular candidate in head coach search

Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers reportedly could be close to choosing their next head coach, and it will likely be a veteran that has led five other franchises previously.

The New York Rangers have been one of the best teams in hockey for the last decade. They have reached the playoffs six of those years, made two trips to the conference finals, and competed for a Stanley Cup in 2014. However, with success comes growing expectations.

As the Rangers are a regular playoff contender, their front office is starting to have less patience with head coaches. Alain Vigneault was given five seasons and was fired after missing the postseason once in that time. His replacement, David Quinn, was out after three seasons and one trip to the playoffs. However, Gerard Gallant received even less time than those two men.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Gallant was handed his walking papers earlier this month after just two seasons. His firing came following the New York Rangers blowing a 2-0 lead to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. While the result was frustrating for the team and fans, Gallant being axed was still surprising since the Devils were an elite team that finished with the third most points in the league last season.

Peter Laviolette the favorite to be next New York Rangers head coach

As they look for their third coach in the last seven years, the organization has spoken with several candidates, including Spencer Carbery and Jay Leach. However, it seems that former Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette is the favorite to land the job.

Over the weekend, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that “I think a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette on this one. I think if it is Laviolette, we’re gonna find out next week.”

Peter Laviolette has been the head coach for five other franchises during a career that goes all the way back to 2001 when he first became the head coach of the New York Islanders. He won a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and made trips to the NHL championship series with the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators. He has a 752-503 record as a head coach.