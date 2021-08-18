New York Mets snap losing streak with extra-inning win over San Francisco Giants

Aug 18, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) greets left fielder Alex Dickerson (12) after he scored on a double by pinch hitter Wilmer Flores during the third inning against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in a four-run 12th inning Wednesday afternoon, helping the New York Mets end a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the host San Francisco Giants.

After the Mets had rallied to tie the game at one in the ninth and the Giants tied it at two in the 11th, Patrick Mazeika singled inherited runner Dominic Smith to third before Pillar crushed a Tyler Chatwood pitch into the left field bleachers.

Chatwood (1-3), the ninth San Francisco pitcher, was making his Giants debut.

Chance Sisco, in his first at-bat for the Mets, capped the 12th-inning uprising with an RBI double.

Jeurys Familia (7-3), the Mets’ fifth pitcher, was credited with the win after allowing the tying run to score on a Tommy La Stella RBI single in the 11th. Jake Reed pitched a scoreless bottom of 12th in a non-save situation.

Michael Conforto had an RBI double in the 11th for the Mets, giving the visitors a brief lead before La Stella’s hit in the bottom of the inning.

The game ended without Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani and Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

Seeking his 12th win of the season, DeSclafani appeared to injure his right ankle while covering first base on Smith’s groundout to begin the second.

After he walked Jonathan Villar, DeSclafani was examined on the mound and pulled from the game.

Five relievers combined with DeSclafani to take a three-hit shutout and 1-0 lead into the ninth, but the Mets rallied into a tie on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Davis, scoring Alonso, who had been hit by closer Jake McGee.

Alonso was removed from the game when the Mets took the field.

For eight innings, the only scoring had come on a LaMonte Wade Jr. double off Mets starter Tylor Megill in the third inning. The hit scored Alex Dickerson, who had singled.

Megill went on to complete six innings, allowing just the one run and five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

–Field Level Media