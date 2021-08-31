New York Mets postpone scheduled Wednesday game vs. Miami Marlins

May 30, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; General view of a tarp on the field as rain falls at Citi Field. Tonight’s game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With flash flood warnings in place for New York on Wednesday as a rainstorm arrives, the Mets postponed their scheduled Wednesday evening game against the Miami Marlins.

The announcement was made moments after the Mets beat the visiting Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a series that had been slated to last three games. The teams are due to meet again Thursday evening.

The Wednesday game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 28, starting a 4:10 p.m. ET. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Mets have won three games in a row after a four-game losing streak. The Marlins had won four of their past five before the Tuesday defeat.

