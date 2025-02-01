OMG! New York Mets signing former top prospect could signal end for Jose Iglesias in Queens

New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias became a fan favorite in Queens during the 2024 season.

Iglesias brought an infectious attitude to the clubhouse and clutch hitting to the field. Across 85 games, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with a 137 OPS+, collecting 16 doubles and 91 hits while scoring 39 runs and accumulating a 3.1 WAR.

The veteran infielder, who sat out the 2023 season, found new life with the Mets after signing a one-year deal. His previous stops included the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and Colorado Rockies.

Beyond his on-field success, Iglesias achieved pop stardom when his single “OMG” reached No. 1 on both Billboard and iTunes charts. He even performed the hit song at Citi Field following a Mets victory in June 2024.

However, New York’s latest signing may signal the end of Iglesias’ time with the team.

New York Mets sign former first-round pick to split contract

The Mets have signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a split contract, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. The deal provides different salaries for major- and minor-league service time.

Madrigal, the fourth overall pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, is known for his contact-oriented approach. Last season with the Chicago Cubs, he hit .221/.280/.256 with a 54 OPS+ across 51 games, managing 19 hits in 86 at-bats and scoring five runs.

Over five major-league seasons split between the White Sox and Cubs, Madrigal, a one-time top prospect, has posted a .274/.323/.344 slash line with an 86 OPS+ and 3.0 WAR. While he rarely strikes out (85 times in 940 plate appearances), he also shows limited patience at the plate (43 career walks).

The 27-year-old will compete for playing time with Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuna in the Mets’ infield. His arrival likely closes the door on an Iglesias return, bringing an end to the veteran’s memorable 2024 campaign in Queens.

