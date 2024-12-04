MLB insider proposes interesting New York Mets trade for versatile 2-time All-Star to replace Pete Alonso

An MLB insider proposed an interesting trade proposal for the New York Mets that lands them a potential replacement for Pete Alonso.

The Mets are currently one of the few teams with a legitimate shot at signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason. It is currently their top priority as they look to bolster a team that reached the National League Championship Series in October.

However, the organization has three of its starters available on the open market and homegrown All-Star slugger Pete Alonso. Whether they land Soto, there is a very real chance they lose their starting first baseman in MLB free agency this offseason.

It is why on Wednesday, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield suggested a bold trade for a former NL MVP that could replace Alonso, or possibly even center fielder Brandon Nimmo in 2025.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Could the New York Mets target a trade for 2-time All-Star Cody Bellinger?

“If the Mets don’t sign Soto, they’ll have tons of room to use on their payroll,” Schoenfield wrote. “Some of that will be needed to reload the rotation, but adding [Cody] Bellinger as a full-time center fielder fills a need while allowing them to keep Brandon Nimmo in left and Tyrone Taylor as a fourth outfielder. Or, if the Mets don’t sign Pete Alonso, Bellinger could play first base.”

The 29-year-old has a strong season in 2023 that was probably worth a third trip to the All-Star game. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs veteran had an off season last year. It is part of why he did not opt out of his contract this year. And is on the trade block instead of in free agency.

Cody Bellinger contract: Two years, $52 million (Player option in 2026)

His versatility would be a good addition for the New York Mets and offer them some strong fallback options if they fail in their Juan Soto pursuit and don’t re-sign Pete Alonso.

